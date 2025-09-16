Red Stone Extraction Rules in Dakshina Kannada Relaxed, 23 Applications Approved

Mangaluru: The regulatory framework governing the extraction of red stone in Dakshina Kannada district has been significantly simplified following the approval of a revised policy by the State Cabinet and Chief Minister, according to Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Addressing a press conference held at the Circuit House in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Khader announced that the revised policy aims to streamline the permission process and address longstanding legal impediments that have historically plagued the sector. He confirmed that out of the 53 applications submitted for red stone extraction licenses in Dakshina Kannada, 23 have already been approved by the relevant department.

“For a considerable period, the red stone sector has faced legal challenges, leading to unlicensed and, at times, illegal operations,” Mr. Khader stated. “To rectify this situation, we engaged in extensive discussions and consultations, culminating in a final decision approved by the Cabinet.”

The previous regulations mandated permission from the Department of Agriculture for red stone extraction, imposed limitations on extraction depth, and subjected applicants to protracted bureaucratic procedures. The new policy aims to alleviate these issues, thereby ensuring that coastal communities have adequate access to red stone for residential construction purposes.

Responding to queries concerning protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the government’s handling of the red stone issue, Mr. Khader acknowledged the right to protest within a democratic framework. He asserted that the government has taken decisive action to resolve the challenges faced by the public in obtaining red stone.

Regarding concerns related to CRZ sand issues, Mr. Khader recalled the efforts of the late Oscar Fernandes, who, during his tenure in the central government, facilitated necessary approvals in coordination with the relevant departmental minister. He expressed concern that state-level matters are not currently receiving the same level of attention from the central government and urged both state and central representatives to exert pressure to expedite approvals.

Mr. Khader also noted the existence of substantial stockpiles of seized sand within the district and directed departmental officers to prioritize its allocation for government projects. He encouraged contractors undertaking government works to contact the Mines Department to secure sand supplies.

In a move welcomed by stakeholders, the royalty rate on red stone, which had recently been increased, has been reduced. While the precise revised rate is expected to be finalized within a week, it is understood that the royalty has been lowered from approximately ₹280 per ton to around ₹90. This reduction is intended to ensure a consistent supply of red stone to the public at stable prices. Mr. Khader cautioned against any artificial inflation of red stone prices for consumers and indicated that the government would consider price controls and the introduction of a “Sand Bazaar” style app to regulate the market if necessary.

Furthermore, Mr. Khader highlighted the upcoming caste census, scheduled to commence on September 22, and urged all households to participate. He emphasized the importance of voluntary cooperation from families, voluntary organizations, and social organizations, stating that the census is essential for every household. He advised citizens to obtain census forms in advance from ASHA workers to prepare for the enumerators’ questions and to ensure that Aadhaar is linked to their mobile devices. A special awareness meeting for public representatives and social organizations will be held in Mangalore on September 17.



