United Loretto Friends Celebrate Monthi Feast and Annual Day with Tradition, Faith, and Unity in Dubai

Dubai, UAE – The United Loretto Friends (ULF) hosted a vibrant celebration of the ‘Monthi Feast’ (Nativity Feast of Mother Mary) and their ‘Annual Day’ on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Nashwan Hall, Al Nasr Leisureland, Oud Metha, Dubai. The event successfully blended cultural traditions, religious devotion, and a commitment to community service, uniting families in honor of a cherished Mangalorean custom.

Vivian Fernandes, the host for the evening, commenced the program by elucidating the symbolic significance of the new crops used during the feast, emphasizing its role as a celebration of gratitude, faith, and the bountiful harvest. The devotional segment began with a solemn procession of children and young participants who gracefully entered the hall and gathered around the statue of the Infant Mother Mary, adorning it with flowers. The congregation joined in singing hymns, creating an atmosphere of serenity and reverence.

Following the procession, Fr. Rocky D’Cunha, Fr. Dennis Gabriel Vegus, and Fr. Victor Fernandes led a prayer session that included Bible readings and prayers recited by members of the ULF committee. A concise reflection on the Bible reading served as a reminder to the community about the importance of preserving the traditions of the Monthi Feast for future generations. The devotional proceedings concluded with the distribution of “Noven,” the traditional milk drink infused with the season’s first rice crop.

The dignitaries present on stage included Fr. Rocky D’Cunha, Fr. Dennis Gabriel Vegus, Fr. Victor Fernandes, Mr. Joseph Mathias, Mr. Rupesh Pinto (President, United Loretto Friends), and Mr. Arun Barboza (Secretary, United Loretto Friends). Mr. Pinto extended a warm welcome to the guests and attendees. Secretary Arun Barboza then presented the 2024 Annual Report, underscoring ULF’s diverse initiatives in cultural events, sports, entertainment, and social outreach, which included providing school fee assistance, medical aid, and funding for housing for those in need.

In keeping with its tradition of recognizing individuals for their contributions to the community, ULF bestowed the ‘Maan Pothr’ (Letter of Honour) upon Ms. Marina Norma Menezes. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Ms. Menezes was unable to attend the event, but the honor will be presented to her personally at a later date. The evening also celebrated Fr. Victor Fernandes on his 25th anniversary of priesthood. In his address, Fr. Fernandes traced the origins of the Monthi Feast and commended ULF’s dedication to strengthening the Konkani community.

Distinguished guests, including Mr. Joe Menezes, Kushel D’Souza, Mr. Walter Pereira, Mr. Dayan D’Souza, Mr. Joseph Mathias, RJ Errol, Mr. Wilfred Fernandes, Mr. Pratap Mendonca, and Mr. Lancy D’Souza, were invited to the stage and presented with flowers by the President of ULF.

A highlight of the evening was the poster release for Konkan Udkana 2025. The poster was presented on stage in a unique manner, carried on a palanquin, and formally released by Mr. Kushel D’Souza. KLM Group is the Title Sponsor for Konkan Udkana 2025. The event is scheduled to take place on November 23, 2025, at Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club, commencing at 8:00 AM. Following the poster release, the Lucky Dip announcement was made, with Mr. Pratap Mendonca and Mr. Lancy D’Souza officially unveiling it on stage. Attendees were encouraged to reserve their coupons early by contacting ULF members.

Mr. Dayan D’Souza addressed the gathering, highlighting ULF’s achievements over the years and elaborating on the vision behind Konkan Udkana, inspiring the audience to actively support and participate in the upcoming event.

The formal stage program concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vijesh D’Souza, Vice Secretary, who expressed his gratitude to all those who played a crucial role in the event’s success.

The entertainment segment featured captivating kids’ folk-dance performances in various coastal languages, a humorous skit by Roy and team, and an energetic dance mashup by ULF members. Spot games added to the festive atmosphere, with winners receiving prizes.

The dinner, served on banana leaves, honored the Monthi Fest tradition with a selection of authentic vegetarian dishes prepared using the season’s new crops.

The evening culminated in a spirited Baila session, reflecting the joy of community togetherness. The program underscored ULF’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while serving the community and reinforced the power of unity and shared traditions.