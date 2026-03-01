Return to senses: UAE warns Iran, asks it to behave responsibly with neighbours

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday advised Iran to “return to its senses” and deal with its neighbouring nations with reason and responsibility before the “circle of isolation and escalation widens”.

Anwar Gargash, senior diplomatic advisor to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated that Iran’s attack against the Gulf states missed its target and has isolated Tehran at this critical moment.

Gargash stressed that Iran’s actions confirm the narrative of those who consider Iran as the “primary source of danger, and its missile program as a perpetual threat to instability.”

“Iran’s aggression against the Gulf states missed its target and isolated Iran at its critical moment. Your war is not with your neighbours, and through this escalation, you confirm the narrative of those who see Iran as the region’s primary source of danger, and its missile program as a perpetual title for instability,” Anwar Gargash posted on X.

“Return to your senses, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours with reason and responsibility before the circle of isolation and escalation widens,” he added.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Abu Dhabi has reported that its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles and drones over the UAE territory, with debris causing injuries to two people in Dubai.

In a statement shared on X, the Government of Dubai Media Office said: “Authorities confirmed that debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, resulting in two injuries. The injured have received the necessary medical care. Authorities also clarified that the sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations.”

Earlier in the day, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence announced that the Air Force and Air Defence Forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country’s territories since the start of the Iranian attack.

“The Ministry clarified that since the start of the attack, 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected and launched toward the country, with 132 of them destroyed, while 5 fell into the sea. Additionally, 209 Iranian drones were detected, 195 of which were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country’s territories and waters, causing some collateral damage,” it said.

“The Ministry indicated that as a result of the effective interception of the missiles and drones, some debris fell in scattered areas of the country, leading to minor material damage to a number of civilian properties. The Ministry confirmed that the relevant authorities moved immediately with full readiness and capabilities to handle the situation in accordance with the approved procedures in such cases, and the necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents and secure the affected sites,” it added.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence condemned the attack and expressed the country’s rejection of such acts that showcase a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of people and undermines stability.

It stated that this targeting represents a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It urged the people to obtain information from official sources in the UAE and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

The ministry stated that it is on high alert and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront everything that targets the disruption of the UAE’s security and stability, and affirmed that the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors is an utmost priority that cannot be compromised.

On Saturday, Anwar Gargash said that the UAE made every effort to avert war and has warned of its dangers to the region and its stability. He stated that the UAE’s priorities are the stability, security and safety of its lands and all those who reside on its soil.

“The United Arab Emirates has exerted tremendous and sincere efforts to avert war, and has warned of its dangers to the region and its stability. And today, as we condemn these brazen attacks, and with the escalation of their repercussions on the Arab Gulf states, our internal systems are operating with the highest readiness and steadfast efficiency to protect the homeland and society,” Gargash posted on X.

“Our priorities are the Emirates: its stability and security, the safety of its lands, and all those who reside on its soil,” he added.