Young Author and Orator Reshel Bretny Fernandes to be Recognized as Emerging Voice of Bharat

Bengaluru: Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a distinguished young author, orator, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist, and final year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) student, has been selected for recognition as the “Emerging Voice of Bharat.” The honor, bestowed by the Inki Pehchan Foundation, a national organization, will be presented on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Bengaluru.

Ms. Fernandes hails from Mangalore and has achieved significant accomplishments in the literary field at both national and international levels. She is the author of five books and has received numerous accolades, including the Kittur Rani Chennamma State Award.

Her work has garnered attention from prominent figures and institutions, including the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the President of India, and various other ministries. She has also been featured in well-known magazines. Over 200 media platforms regard Ms. Fernandes as a voice shaping modern India.

She is the daughter of educators Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Nancy Fernandes.