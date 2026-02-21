Revenge plot after Op Sindoor: LeT setting up local modules across North India, planning attacks

New Delhi: The Lashkar-e-Tayiba is readying for a series of attacks in India, Intelligence agencies have warned. The outfit is planning on using local modules to execute these attacks.

This alert comes in the wake of the agencies warning that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba is in the process of setting a series of homegrown modules in India. The outfit wants the attacks to be localised and is targeting states such as Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to set up these local modules.

The shift in strategy comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor that was carried out by the Indian armed forces.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were the hardest hit in the operation and both outfits lost a considerable amount of men and infrastructure.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba wants to make a big announcement and hence the first target it aims to hit is Delhi.

Hitting the national Capital sends out a strong message to the Indian establishment. In addition to this attack being used for propaganda it is also a way of telling the establishment that revenge has been sought for Operation Sindoor, the official also added.

The attack being planned is similar to the one that was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad inspired Faridabad module.

While a blast did take place near the Red Fort, the impact was on the lines that the module had expected it to be.

The module had stocked up a huge pile of ammonium nitrate and was in the process of undertaking a series of attacks across North India.

However, once the module was busted the suicide bomber, Umar Nabi panicked and he set off the bomb inside his vehicle near the Red Fort, investigations have found.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba is planning on setting up similar modules in North India. However the scale is much bigger when compared to the Faridabad module. The modules are in the process of being set up in such a manner that it would be capable of carrying out a series of coordinated attacks, an official said.

It would only rely on local recruitments and have no involvement of any Pakistani player inside India.

While the module would be completely controlled by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba from Pakistan, the fund raising for the same would be done within India.

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on various charities which the Lashkar-e-Tayiba would use to collect funds.

The outfit has indulged in such activity in North India in the past and is attempting to do the same again this time, the official said.

The agencies are also keeping a close watch on the movement of ammonium nitrate. When the Faridabad module was busted the police had seized a mammoth 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate.

This itself indicated the scale at which the Faridabad module was planning attacks in the country, the official added.

While the command centre for the newer Lashkar-e-Tayiba modules in North India would be from Pakistan, the involvement however would be minimal.

The communications would be routed through sympathisers of the outfit in Jammu and Kashmir. The agencies are also not ruling out the use of the over ground workers in Jammu and Kashmir to aid in the setting up of this module.

Another official said that both the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba are desperate to get the homegrown modules up and running.

They are desperate to attack India in a big way. Their plans of infiltrations from the launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India are failing owing to heavy security.

Post Operation Sindoor, an estimated 100 to 150 attempts have been made at infiltration and each one has failed. According to the official, this explains the desperate to set up a homegrown module and strike India big.