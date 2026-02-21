LoP Gandhi appears before Bhiwandi Court to sign fresh bond in 2014 defamation case

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP, reached a court in Bhiwandi on Saturday in connection with a defamation case filed against him in 2014.

His appearance comes as part of the procedural requirements after the death of his earlier guarantor, Shivraj Patil.

According to his counsel, LoP Gandhi is required to sign a fresh bond and furnish a new guarantor before the court. Advocate Narayan Iyer, who is representing Rahul Gandhi in the matter, explained earlier on Friday that since Shivraj Patil, who had stood as his guarantor, had passed away, the court directed that a new guarantor be produced.

The Congress MP is expected to complete the formalities, including signing the bond afresh, during the proceedings.

The defamation case, dating back to 2014, is currently at the evidence stage. Advocate Iyer stated that the complainant, identified as Rajesh, who is the chief witness in the case, has already been cross-examined. He added that the second witness, Ashok Saikar, who had investigated the private complaint at the time, has also been examined. However, his cross-examination under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code remains pending.

Iyer clarified that Saturday’s proceedings are likely to focus mainly on the acceptance of the new guarantor and completion of bond formalities, with no cross-examination expected to take place during the day’s hearing.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, LoP Gandhi appeared before the MP/MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case linked to his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

LoP Gandhi maintained that the case had been filed against him out of “political malice”. He travelled to Sultanpur by road from Lucknow airport and left after completing the required formalities.

His statement was recorded in court. The total proceedings lasted around 20 minutes. The court has fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing.