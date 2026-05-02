Road rage incident: West Bengal couple attacked near Electronics City in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a road rage case reported on Saturday from Bettadasanapura near Electronics City in Bengaluru, a couple from West Bengal was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants in broad daylight.

The group had not only assaulted the couple in the middle of the road but also damaged the vehicle.

The incident of assault has been captured by the dashboard camera of the car and raised concerns. The visuals have gone viral on social media. The police have launched a hunt for the accused persons.

According to police, the victims, identified as Soumyadeep Sen and Vyundreela Pradhan, originally from West Bengal, were travelling from Bettadasanapura towards Electronics City when the incident occurred. The couple was in their Tata Altroz car (KA 51 MR 0491) at the time.

The trouble reportedly began when a group of youths performing dangerous wheeling on the road were advised by the couple to ride slowly. This warning is said to have triggered the attack.

Enraged, the miscreants allegedly stopped the couple’s vehicle, smashed the car’s window, and physically assaulted them. The entire incident was captured on the car’s dashboard camera, which recorded visuals of the attack. The injured couple has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Vyundreela Pradhan, recounting the ordeal, said, “As they were driving dangerously, we asked the bike riders to be careful, because if they touched our vehicle and something happened, it would become our responsibility. They came in front of our vehicle and questioned what we had said to them. We explained that if an accident occurred, we would be in trouble, and again asked them to drive carefully. They then called more people to the spot and began quarrelling with us.”

“About 10 to 15 people gathered at the spot and started assaulting my husband. I intervened and tried to stop them, but they grabbed my neck and pushed me. They also assaulted me. People nearby asked us not to fight. We later had to go to the hospital for my husband’s treatment.”

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Electronics City Police Station, and further investigation is underway.



