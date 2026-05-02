Row over Rs 600 crore allocation: Pralhad Joshi targets Cong-led K’taka govt

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is “looting” the rights of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to consolidate what he described as its traditional Muslim vote bank, and accused it of acting against the Constitution.

He criticised the state government, saying it has consistently engaged in what he termed minority appeasement and is committing a “serious wrongdoing”. Joshi alleged that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has revealed its “true nature” by allocating Rs 600 crore exclusively for the development of Muslim colonies.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders who hold copies of the Constitution and raise slogans of “save the Constitution”, Joshi said they have little regard for it in practice.

He further alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is ignoring constitutional principles and focusing solely on minority appeasement.

The Union Minister said that while the state government hesitates to allocate funds for the development of several MLAs’ constituencies, it has earmarked a substantial sum of Rs 600 crore for Muslim colonies. He accused the government of neglecting the interests of other communities to secure its vote bank.

Joshi alleged that the Congress government is curtailing the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities in pursuit of Muslim votes, and said such actions amount to undermining the Constitution for political gain.

He also claimed that despite repeated observations by the Supreme Court to act in accordance with constitutional principles, the Congress party is deliberately ignoring them.

Stating that any government should treat all sections of society equally, especially the oppressed, Joshi said it is condemnable that the Siddaramaiah government is favouring only one section.

The Congress government in Karnataka has approved a Rs 600 crore plan over the next two years to undertake development works in minority colonies.

Additionally, the government has decided to release an extra Rs 20 crore for the construction of the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner’s office building.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil made the announcement after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening.

The move is being seen as an attempt to assuage discontent within the minority community against the Congress, which intensified after the party declined demands to field a Muslim candidate in the Davanagere South bypoll.



