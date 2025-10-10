Rowdy Sheeter Bharat Kumdelu Surrenders to Mangaluru Court

Mangaluru: Bharat Kumdelu, a known rowdy sheeter with a substantial criminal record, surrendered to the Mangaluru District and Sessions Court on Friday. Kumdelu is an accused in the 2017 murder of SDPI activist Ashraf Kalai, a case registered within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Town Police Station.

Kumdelu’s surrender follows a period of absconding, during which he failed to appear for scheduled court hearings related to the Ashraf Kalai murder case. The court has ordered that Kumdelu be remanded to judicial custody, with his detention currently scheduled to last until October 25.

In addition to the Ashraf Kalai case, Kumdelu is also implicated in the Abdul Rahman murder case, which occurred in Kolathmajalu on May 27, 2025. His disappearance followed the registration of this case, further complicating legal proceedings.

Law enforcement sources indicate that Bharat Kumdelu has an extensive criminal history, with a total of 15 cases registered against him across various police stations. These include the Bantwal Town Station, Bantwal Rural Station, Uppinangady Station, and Puttur Town Station, suggesting a pattern of criminal activity spanning multiple jurisdictions within the region. The nature of these cases remains unspecified in initial reports.