Mangalorean Author Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes Presents Book to Governor of Karnataka Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot

Bengaluru: Mangalorean author Ms. Reshel Bretny Fernandes presented her book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth,” to His Excellency the Governor of Karnataka, Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot, at Rajbhavan Bengaluru. The presentation took place during a formal meeting where the Governor commended Ms. Fernandes for her literary work and dedication to exploring themes relevant to the nation’s future.

“Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” delves into the potential contributions of young people to India’s development as the nation approaches the milestone year of 2047. The book examines various facets of youth empowerment, leadership, and innovation, offering insights into how the younger generation can actively participate in shaping the country’s trajectory.

During the presentation, Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot expressed his appreciation for Ms. Fernandes’ efforts in addressing such a pertinent subject. He acknowledged the importance of engaging the youth in discussions about the future and lauded the author for her contribution to this dialogue. The Governor emphasized the role of literature in fostering critical thinking and encouraging constructive engagement with societal issues.

Ms. Fernandes, a prolific author and orator, conveyed her gratitude to the Governor for his support and encouragement. She highlighted her motivation for writing the book, emphasizing her belief in the transformative power of youth and their ability to drive positive change. Ms. Fernandes expressed her hope that “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth” would inspire young individuals to become active participants in nation-building and contribute to the realization of India’s full potential.