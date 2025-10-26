Rowdy-Sheeter Gururaj Achary Apprehended in Connection with Surathkal Stabbing Incident

Surathkal: Gururaj Achary, a known rowdy-sheeter with a history of criminal activity, was taken into custody by the Surathkal Police on Saturday, in connection with the recent stabbing incident that targeted two young men. Achari is considered the prime suspect in the attempted murder case, which stemmed from what authorities describe as a trivial dispute.

The arrest of Gururaj Achary marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation. Prior to Achari’s apprehension, law enforcement officials had already detained several individuals believed to be connected to the crime. Those arrested include Sushanth, also known as Kadavi, and K.V. Alex, both residents of the Katla locality in Surathkal.

Additionally, Nithin, aged 26 and residing in Indira Katte, Surathkal, and Arun Shetty of Honnakatte, Kulai, were taken into custody for allegedly providing shelter and assistance to the accused following the incident.

Following the violent altercation on Thursday night, Gururaj Achary and another principal suspect, identified as Ashok, absconded from the area. While the Suratkal Police have successfully located and arrested Gururaj Achary, efforts are now focused on locating and apprehending Ashok, who remains at large. Authorities have initiated a search operation aimed at tracing his whereabouts and bringing him into custody.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident unfolded when Gururaj Achari, accompanied by Alex, Nithin, and Sushanth, engaged in a minor altercation with Hassan Mukshit and Nizam. The altercation escalated rapidly, culminating in Achari and his associates allegedly stabbing Mukshit and Nizam with the intent to cause their deaths. Gururaj Achary, who already has a substantial criminal record, is now facing further charges in connection with this latest incident.

The Surathkal Police Station has officially registered a case of attempted murder, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the full extent of the involvement of all parties concerned. Law enforcement officials are diligently pursuing all available leads and gathering evidence to ensure that those responsible for the violent attack are brought to justice.