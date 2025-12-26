Rowdy-sheeter murder case: Karnataka HC grants bail to MLA Byrathi Basavaraj

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted conditional anticipatory bail to former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with a rowdy-sheeter murder case.

A bench headed by Justice G. Basavaraja passed the order, observing that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had failed to cite valid reasons in its chargesheet implicating Byrathi Basavaraj.

While ordering his release in the event of arrest, the bench adjourned the matter to January 6, 2026, and directed the CID to file its objections.

Senior counsel Sandesh Chowta, appearing for Byrathi Basavaraj, submitted that it had been five months since the CID began its investigation and that despite extensive probing, no evidence had surfaced against his client.

“Not once in these five months has the CID summoned him for questioning,” Chowta told the court.

Earlier, Karnataka Police had launched a search operation for the former minister in connection with the murder case. The CID had also issued a lookout notice against him to prevent any attempt to flee the country.

Basavaraj had been untraceable for eight days, following which three special police teams were formed to trace him in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

He has been booked on murder charges and named as the fifth accused in connection with the killing of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, a rowdy-sheeter who was hacked to death outside his residence in July 2025.

The FIR in the case was filed by the victim’s mother, Vijayalaxmi, at the Bharatinagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

Basavaraj has consistently denied any involvement in the case, stating that he has no connection with the incident.

He represents the K.R. Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru and was once a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before joining the BJP.

Earlier this week, the Special Court for MLAs and MPs in Bengaluru dismissed the bail petition filed by Basavaraj in connection with the murder case, following which his arrest was considered imminent.

During the hearing before the Special Court, senior counsel Ashok Naik, appearing for the CID, submitted that despite being aware of the court proceedings, the accused MLA had been absconding since December 18.



