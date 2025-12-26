Mangalore Diocese Celebrates ‘Bandhutva’ Christmas, Strengthening Interfaith Bonds

Mangaluru: The Bishop’s House in Kodialbail served as the venue for a heartening display of communal harmony on December 26, as the Mangalore Diocese hosted the ‘Bandhutva’ Christmas Celebration. This interfaith initiative, spearheaded by Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, sought to promote unity and mutual understanding among diverse religious communities in the region.

The event commenced with an invocation led by Dr Sandeep Theophile, setting a reverent tone for the gathering. Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, in his welcome address, elucidated the significance of Christmas, emphasizing its capacity to foster joy, goodwill, and reciprocal support throughout the year.

“Christmas encourages us to interact with warmth and care, reminding us that we are called to make humanity flourish,” Bishop Saldanha stated. He invoked the profound assertion, “The glory of God is man fully alive,” underscoring the intrinsic value of every individual and the collective responsibility to cultivate an environment conducive to personal growth and societal advancement.

The Bishop further expounded on the Christian doctrine of divine manifestation through the birth of Jesus Christ, portraying the image of the infant Jesus cradled by his mother as a potent symbol of familial bonds, interpersonal relationships, and divine love.

Drawing a parallel between the five fingers of a hand and the diverse faiths present in Mangaluru, Bishop Saldanha stressed the imperative of interreligious collaboration. “Just as the fingers are connected to the palm, all religions must work together. If even one finger is removed, the hand loses its strength. Love, forgiveness, and compassion must bind us together,” he asserted. He passionately appealed to the audience to transcend animosity and violence, emphasizing the collective duty to safeguard the world from destruction, conflict, and prejudice. “Let Bandhutva truly become a meaningful symbol of harmony,” he concluded, extending warm Christmas and New Year greetings to all attendees.

Rangarajan, an IRS Officer with the Income Tax Department, delivered the Christmas message, highlighting the festival’s commemoration of profound values such as humanity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence. He referenced India’s longstanding tradition of recognizing diverse religious paths converging towards a singular truth. Echoing Bishop Saldanha’s analogy, he affirmed that while religious practices may differ, shared aspirations unite them.

“Mangaluru has a proud legacy of communal harmony, with ancient temples, churches, and mosques coexisting peacefully for centuries,” Rangarajan noted. He cautioned against the insidious nature of communal hatred, which he described as a poison capable of eroding societal fabric. He lauded initiatives like Bandhutva for their role in bolstering solidarity and emphasized the need to transmit these values to future generations. “Our children and grandchildren deserve to live in an atmosphere of peace and trust,” he said, offering wishes for a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, including Bishop Hemachand of the CSI South India Church, MP Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLC Ivan D’Souza, former MLA Ramanath Rai, Ivan and Lavita Rodrigues (parents of Jemimah Rodrigues), Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, DCP L&O Mithun, DCP Crime & Traffic K. Ravi Shankar, Deputy Commissioner Darshan, and representatives of Brahma Kumaris, among others.

Interactive games led by Fr. Rupesh Madtha added a touch of levity to the occasion, while Dr. J.B. Saldanha delivered the vote of thanks. Usha Fernandes served as the program’s compere, with organizational support spearheaded by PRO Roy Castelino.

The ‘Bandhutva’ initiative, conceived by Bishop Saldanha, served as a compelling testament to peace, brotherhood, and interfaith concord. The celebration not only embodied the true spirit of Christmas but also reinforced the critical importance of mutual respect and understanding within a pluralistic society, reminding all present that unity remains the most potent antidote to discord.