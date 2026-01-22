RS seat stakes rise in Tamil Nadu as DMK, AIADMK and allies rally for support

Chennai: With the election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu due on April 6, the political temperature has begun to rise as major parties and their allies manoeuvre to secure representation in the Upper House.

While the ruling DMK appears numerically well placed, and the opposition AIADMK is banking on alliance arithmetic, the contest has triggered fresh negotiations, bargaining and strategic positioning across the state’s political spectrum.

Of the six seats falling vacant, four are currently held by the DMK and two by the AIADMK.

On the DMK side, the terms of Tiruchi Siva, N.R. Elango, P. Selvarasu and Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu are coming to an end. With a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the DMK-led bloc is expected to retain all four seats. However, lobbying has intensified within the party, while allies are also pressing their claims, viewing Rajya Sabha berths as leverage in negotiations for higher Assembly seat allocations ahead of the 2026 polls.

Party sources said N.R. Elango’s renomination is confirmed so far, while a final call on Tiruchi Siva is awaited. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to make a decision soon on the remaining two seats, which could be used strategically to accommodate allies.

The DMDK has repeatedly reiterated its demand for a Rajya Sabha berth, while political observers note that the Congress could also stake a claim as part of broader alliance talks.

Across the political aisle, the AIADMK faces tighter arithmetic. The Rajya Sabha terms of senior leader M. Thambidurai and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan are ending. Though the party has lost three MLAs due to recent resignations, AIADMK leaders maintain that it can still retain both seats with the backing of its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

It requires 34 MLAs to elect one Rajya Sabha member. With its own strength falling short, the AIADMK is counting on the support of the BJP’s MLAs and the faction led by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss.

“The resignations do not cost us the seats as long as the NDA votes stay together on polling day,” said AIADMK Deputy General Secretary Vaigaichelvan.

A senior DMK leader said the final allocation would be decided shortly after assessing both organisational priorities and alliance requirements. “The leadership will take a holistic view. The Chief Minister will decide whether all the seats should go to party leaders or whether some should be used to strengthen alliances,” the leader said, signalling that the Rajya Sabha elections could play a key role in shaping political alignments ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.