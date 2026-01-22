Sabarimala row: From legislature to lyric sheet, Kerala Assembly disrupted by viral parody

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed an unprecedented spectacle, with a viral parody song, already a roaring hit on social media, reverberating across the floor of the House amid a heated political confrontation over the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The song, ‘Pottiye Ketti’, a parody of a hugely popular Sabarimala devotional hymn, shot to prominence after the controversy surfaced. Its lyrics, which allege that “comrades” were behind the theft of gold plates linked to the hill shrine, have struck a chord far beyond cyberspace, finding their way into street protests, political campaigns and now, the Assembly itself.

The parody is widely seen as having dented the Left’s image ahead of the December local body elections.

The flashpoint came soon after obituary references, when the House moved into routine business in the absence of Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan raised the alleged looting of Sabarimala gold during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government and demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasavan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh mounted a strong defence, asserting that Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the case, currently in judicial custody, had also met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, triggering uproar from the Opposition benches.

What followed was a scene rarely witnessed in the Kerala Assembly.

Opposition legislators surged into the well of the House, raising slogans and breaking into a chorus of the ‘Pottiye Ketti’ parody.

Treasury bench members responded in kind, singing their own version, turning the legislature into what resembled a political choir rather than a deliberative forum.

Despite repeated appeals by Speaker A.N. Shamseer to restore order, the din only grew louder.

With proceedings paralysed, the Speaker rushed through the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

The Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday.

The political sparring continued outside. Treasury bench legislators marched to the front of the Assembly complex and accused the Opposition of disrupting proceedings to evade discussion.

Senior CPI leader E. Chandrasekharan termed the episode “unprecedented”, alleging that the Opposition feared a debate and deliberately created chaos.

As the parody song continues to dominate public discourse, Thursday’s scenes underscored how a cultural meme has morphed into a potent political weapon, one now echoing even within the walls of the legislature.