Man shot dead in Delhi over parking dispute; police launch hunt for accused

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) A 34-year-old man was shot dead in the wee hours of Monday following a dispute over parking in Delhi’s Preet Vihar, officials said.

A heated argument broke out between the victims, Pankaj Nayyar, his brother, Paras, and Gaurav Sharma over the parking.

During the argument, Gaurav Sharma allegedly opened fire and shot Pankaj Nayyar in the chest, officials stated.

The altercation occurred at around 2.20 a.m.

Following the shooting, Nayyar was rushed to a nearby private hospital; however, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

An FIR under charges of murder (BNS Section 103(1)), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115(2)), and acts done with common intention (Section 3(5)), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, has been registered against Gaurav Sharma, police said.

Meanwhile, the Preet Vihar Police have taken custody of Pankaj’s body and sent it to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Additionally, multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest, police said.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited, the officials added.

This comes close on the heels of a double murder in the Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, CR Park, on April 17. A father and son were found dead, and another family member was injured in a violent attack by a neighbour, officials said.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), both of whom were declared brought dead by doctors upon arrival at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing enmity linked to prior disputes. Police stated that the accused, identified as Asad, a neighbour of the victims, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon following a confrontation.

The accused was arrested by the police.