Rubat Controversy: Waqf Board orders enquiry amid allegations over Haj facility mismanagement

Bhopal: A controversy has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh over the alleged non-availability of the historic ‘Rubat’ accommodation facility in Mecca and Medina for Haj pilgrims from Bhopal.

Serious allegations have been raised against Saba Sultan, identified as the mutawalli (trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust, and Sikandar Hafiz, described as a representative associated with the management of the trust properties.

According to a memorandum submitted by Congress MLA Arif Masood and other representatives, pilgrims from Bhopal have reportedly been unable to access the free accommodation facility for the past five years.

The Rubat is a traditional accommodation facility in Saudi Arabia, historically linked to the erstwhile State of Bhopal and used for Haj pilgrims.

The memorandum alleges that negligence by the trusteeship and its representatives led to the transfer of management of the Rubat facility to local Waqf authorities in Saudi Arabia.

It also claims that Saba Sultan failed to appear in a court proceeding in Saudi Arabia, which allegedly contributed to changes in the administrative control of the facility.

Sikandar Hafiz has also been named in connection with alleged mismanagement.

These allegations have not been independently verified by IANS and solely based on informations received from various sources.

Congress MLA Arif Masood said strict action must follow if accountability is not established.

“If a satisfactory explanation is not given within 15 days, an FIR should be registered. A proper, time-bound enquiry is necessary to fix responsibility,” Masood told IANS.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has said that an FIR will not be registered at this stage.

Waqf Board Chairperson Sanwar Patel said the matter will first be examined through an internal enquiry.

He said the allegations will be verified through records and documents before any legal action is taken.

“We will conduct a detailed enquiry based on evidence. Further action will depend on the findings,” Patel told IANS responding to the matter.

Officials also noted that rising Haj costs are linked to global inflation and economic conditions, while fuel prices in India remain under control due to government intervention.

Saba Sultan, associated with the management of the Auqaf-e-Shahi trust that oversees several royal-era properties in Bhopal, has not yet responded to the allegations.

The issue has triggered political attention in the state, with demands for greater transparency in the management of heritage-linked religious endowments.

The matter remains under review, and the Waqf Board enquiry is expected to determine the next course of action.