Sabarimala gold heist: Arrested CPI leader Sankaradas shifted from private to govt hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Travancore Devaswom Board member and senior CPI leader K.P. Sankaradas, arrested in connection with the Sabarimala gold heist case, was shifted from a private hospital to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) accelerated the probe ahead of a crucial deadline set by the Kerala High Court.

Sankaradas was taken into custody on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, following mounting criticism over delays in his arrest.

The arrest was immediately reported to the Kollam Vigilance Court. On Saturday, a jail doctor visited the private hospital, examined Sankaradas and reviewed his treatment records.

Based on the medical assessment, authorities decided that his condition required continued treatment at a government medical college hospital rather than at the jail hospital.

The sudden pace in the investigation comes amid heightened judicial scrutiny.

On Monday, the SIT is scheduled to submit a detailed status report before the Kerala High Court, which had earlier issued a strong rebuke to the investigating team for its failure to arrest Sankaradas.

Of the three Travancore Devaswom Board members named in the case, Sankaradas was the last to be arrested, a delay that had raised serious questions in court.

The case has also acquired significant political overtones. Sankaradas’ son is a senior Kerala Police official and a prominent CPI leader, the second-largest ally in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), fuelling allegations of political shielding.

These concerns have gained traction as the High Court is expected to deliver its verdict shortly on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the case, filed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said he is keeping a close watch on the progress of the investigation, pointing out that while the SIT has questioned former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran, no further action has followed so far.

The Congress-led UDF has reiterated its demand that the probe go higher up the political ladder.

With CPI(M) and CPI leaders already behind bars, the SIT’s actions in the coming days—particularly its report to the High Court—are expected to determine whether the investigation is seen as credible or merely reactive under court pressure.