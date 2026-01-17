Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma charms NCC cadets

New Delhi: Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma, a former National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet, visited the Corps’ Republic Day Camp-2026 and inspired the participants to touch the sky with grit and patriotism, an official said on Saturday.

During her visit, the beauty queen interacted with the cadets and shared her inspiring journey from being an NCC cadet to winning the Miss Universe India title.

“She highlighted how the values and qualities imbibed through NCC training — such as discipline, confidence, leadership and resilience — played a pivotal role in shaping her personality and contributed significantly to her success, including earning the prestigious Miss India crown,” an NCC official said in a statement.

Meanwhile, foreign cadets from 22 friendly countries have started joining the NCC’s Republic Day Camp–2026, the statement said.

These cadets represent their respective NCC or equivalent youth organisations and will participate in the Camp for the next two weeks, the NCC official said in a statement.

“During their stay, the foreign cadets will be exposed to India’s rich culture, heritage, traditions, and values, fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and international camaraderie,” the statement said on social media.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantonment and exhorted cadets to take up a career in the Armed Forces and help build a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing NCC cadets and officers, the CDS emphasised the importance of vision and will for the youth as they “are the future leaders of Viksit Bharat”.

“If you take the right path, you reach the right destination; it’s important to choose the right path today,” he said.

Sharing his own career journey, the CDS encouraged cadets to take up a career in the Armed Forces and to help build a ‘Samridhh, Sashakt, Surakshit Bharat’ by 2047.

He expressed pride in attending the Republic Day Camp for the fourth consecutive time.

He lauded the high standards and enthusiasm of the cadets, noting a renewed sense of energy and patriotism each year.

Emphasising the significance of January, he described it as an important month marked by key events like National Youth Day on January 12 celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Veteran’s Day on January 14, Army Day on January 15, Parakram Diwas on January 23 celebrating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s jayanti, Republic Day on January 26 marking the adoption of the Constitution, and Martyr’s Day on January 30.