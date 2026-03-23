Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Faculty Member, Akhila Thejaswi R., Awarded Ph.D.

Mangaluru: Akhila Thejaswi R., an Assistant Professor in the Department of Information Science & Engineering at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, has been awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The prestigious doctorate recognizes Ms. Thejaswi’s significant contributions to image analysis and deep learning.

Ms. Thejaswi’s doctoral research culminated in a thesis titled “Framework on Accelerating Image Analysis through Deep Learning and Knowledge Relegation using Graph Data Science.” This work explores innovative approaches to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of image analysis techniques through the integration of deep learning methodologies and graph data science principles. The research offers a potentially valuable framework for advancements in various applications reliant on image processing, including medical imaging, surveillance systems, and autonomous vehicles.

The research was conducted under the expert guidance of Bellipady Dr. Shamanth Rai, whose mentorship and support were instrumental in completing the doctoral program.

Dr. Akhila Thejaswi R. is the daughter of the late Nadelu Ravi Poojary and Kusumavati, and the wife of Sharath Kumar, residing in Padi Pilya. Her accomplishment marks a significant milestone in her academic career and reflects Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management’s commitment to fostering research and innovation among its faculty. The institution anticipates that Dr. Thejaswi’s expertise will further enrich the educational experience for students in the Department of Information Science & Engineering.