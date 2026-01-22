Sandesha Awards 2026 Honour Luminaries of Culture and Social Commitment

Mangaluru: The Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education convened the Sandesha Awards 2026 on January 21 at the Sandesha Institute Grounds, Mangaluru, to celebrate individuals whose remarkable contributions exemplify creativity, unwavering social commitment, and exemplary cultural leadership.

Bishop Henry D’Souza, Bishop of Ballari and President of the Foundation, presided over the ceremony, underscoring the pivotal role of value-based contributions in the realms of art, literature, education, and social service. He lauded the Sandesha Foundation for its sustained 35-year dedication to fostering social harmony through the promotion of culture and literature. In an increasingly competitive global landscape, he emphasised the paramount importance of human values, asserting that achievements gain true significance when rooted in love, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence. Bishop D’Souza further reminded writers and artists of their solemn responsibility to serve as the conscience of society, urging the award recipients to view their recognition as the commencement of even greater responsibilities. He concluded his address by emphasising the critical importance of peace and unity, proclaiming unity in diversity as the very essence of Indian identity.

Dr Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, the esteemed film director, writer, and lyricist, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. He reflected on the inextricable link between art, literature, and society, characterising the Sandesha Foundation as more than a mere award-bestowing institution, but rather as a vital bridge connecting diverse religions, languages, and cultures. He posited that art should serve to humanise society and act as a potent antidote to intolerance. Dr Chandrashekar commended the coastal region’s rich cultural tapestry and profound literary awareness, holding it up as a model for the entire state. He further emphasised the credibility of the Sandesha Awards, attributing it to a transparent and merit-based selection process, and urged young people to remain deeply connected to reading and literature, even amidst the rapid advancements of the technological age. Stressing the urgent need for global peace, he asserted that the world today is in dire need of the path of peace, now more than ever before.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous dignitaries from religious, cultural, and public life, including Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha of Mangaluru Diocese, Shalette Pinto, Chairperson of the Karnataka Eco Tourism Board, Stany Alvares, President of the Konkani Sahitya Akademi, and Umar U. H., President of the Karnataka Beary Sahitya Akademi. Their attendance underscored the widespread support for the Foundation’s mission of promoting value-based excellence through the medium of culture.

Earlier in the day, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi Diocese, MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, and MLC Ivan D’Souza visited the venue to extend their greetings to the awardees, expressing their regret that official commitments prevented them from attending the programme.

The highlight of the evening was the conferral of the Sandesha Awards 2026 upon the following distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective fields:

Dr Na. Mogasale (Sandesha Sahitya Award – Kannada)

Patrick K. Moras (Sandesha Sahitya Award – Konkani)

Indira Hegde (Sandesha Sahitya Award – Tulu)

S. G. Tungarenuka (Sandesha Media Award)

Simon Pais (Sandesha Konkani Music Award)

Srinivas G. Kappanna (Sandesha Art Award)

Dr Dattatreya Aralikatte (Sandesha Education Award)

Navajeevana Rehabilitation Centre for the Differently Abled, Ballari (Sandesha Special Honour)

The awardees were recognised not only for their exceptional professional accomplishments but also for their unwavering, long-standing service and profound commitment to upholding social values. The diligent efforts of the jury were also acknowledged for ensuring balance, social relevance, and significant impact in the selection process.

Fr. Sudeep Paul MSFS, Director of the Sandesha Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the assembled gathering, reaffirming the Foundation’s steadfast commitment to promoting ethical leadership and community-oriented cultural expression. Dr Na. Damodara Shetty, Chairman of the Awards Selection Committee, provided a comprehensive introduction to the awards, while Trustee Mr Roy Castelino delivered the vote of thanks. The programme was skillfully compered by Mrs Irene Rebello.

Established in 1989, the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education remains dedicated to advancing cultural education and fostering artistic engagement through a diverse array of training programmes, festivals, seminars, and community initiatives. The Sandesha Awards serve as a testament to the Foundation’s enduring commitment to recognising excellence that is firmly grounded in social responsibility and enduring values.