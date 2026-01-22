Speech row: BJP’s Narayanaswamy seeks K’taka CM’s resignation over Guv-govt showdown in Legislature

Bengaluru: Following high drama in the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature after Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot declined to read the customary speech prepared by the state government and walked out after reading a short statement, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign immediately, taking responsibility for the indiscipline in the House in the presence of the Governor.

Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress’ ‘hooliganism’, which was earlier confined to the streets, had now entered the Legislature.

He claimed that some members had even rushed towards the Governor while he was delivering his address and came close to assaulting him, as reported by sections of the media. “We strongly condemn this. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must immediately resign, taking responsibility for this hooliganism,” he said.

He said the ‘hooliganism’ against the Governor was unconstitutional and against the Constitution. “Today, the Governor’s actions were in favour of the federal system. He upheld the Constitution, and we welcome that,” he said.

Referring to earlier remarks by BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, he said that when the Governor comes to address the House and when he leaves, no one should obstruct him. “If anyone obstructs the Governor, the members concerned must be suspended for that entire session. We will raise this issue in the House,” he said.

He alleged that the government had deliberately prepared the ground for confrontation with the Centre. “What you wrote in the speech was akin to insulting the Governor. The Governor has rejected it, and that is a welcome step,” he said.

Narayanaswamy said the Constitution mandates that the Chief Minister must receive the Governor with due respect when he arrives and see him off with the same respect when he leaves.

“The speech should have highlighted the government’s achievements, policies and future plans. Instead, they attempted to provoke confrontation with the Centre in an unconstitutional manner,” Narayanaswamy alleged.

Earlier, addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha after the Governor’s exit on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “It is a constitutional obligation for the Governor to address the joint session at the beginning of the year and when a new government is formed. Articles 176 and 163 of the Indian Constitution clearly state that the Governor should not read out a speech prepared by himself. The speech prepared by the Cabinet of the government must be read out by the Governor.”

“By refusing to read the Cabinet-prepared speech and instead delivering his own one-paragraph address, the Governor had acted against the Constitution. He has violated the Constitution,” the Chief Minister asserted.

“The Constitution is very clear under Articles 176 and 163 that the Governor shall read out the speech prepared by the Cabinet. This is a clear violation of the Constitution and an insult to the House of representatives of the people. This has been a long-standing constitutional tradition, and it has now been violated,” he said.



