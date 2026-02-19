Second Cruise Vessel of the Season Calls at New Mangalore Port

Mangalore: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) today announced the successful welcoming of the second cruise vessel of the current season, M.S. Island Sky, to its port. The vessel, registered under the flag of the Bahamas and managed by Salen Shipmanagement AB, arrived at 07:30 hrs from Mormugao, marking another significant milestone in the port’s burgeoning cruise tourism sector.

M.S. Island Sky arrived carrying 95 passengers and 70 crew members. Upon arrival, passengers were greeted with a traditional welcome at the port’s dedicated Cruise Terminal. NMPA, in collaboration with various stakeholders, undertook extensive preparations to ensure a seamless and enriching experience for the visiting tourists. Noteworthy additions included a Meditation Centre established by the Ministry of AYUSH, complimentary Wi-Fi connectivity provided by NMPA, and a unique Selfie Stand, courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, showcasing the region’s distinctive Yakshagana art form.

During their visit, passengers embarked on guided tours to several prominent destinations in and around Mangalore. These included the Kudroli Gokarnath Temple, the St. Alloysius Chapel, local marketplaces, and the Kalbavi Cashew Factory, providing visitors with a diverse and immersive experience of the region’s cultural and industrial landscape.

Recognizing the importance of efficient passenger processing, NMPA implemented advanced planning and coordination measures to streamline immigration procedures. These efforts resulted in a significant reduction in waiting times and enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Following a successful port call, M.S. Island Sky departed at 13:00 hrs, carrying passengers with positive memories of their visit to Mangaluru and its surrounding areas.

The arrival of M.S. Island Sky underscores the New Mangalore Port Authority’s increasingly important role in promoting cruise tourism and stimulating the local economy. NMPA remains steadfast in its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and seamless passenger experiences, thereby solidifying the region’s position as a prominent and emerging cruise tourism destination.