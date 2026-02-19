Minister K.J. George Orders Immediate Action on Infrastructure Deficiencies in K.G. Halli

Bengaluru: Energy Minister and Sarvagnanagar MLA K.J. George conducted an extensive field visit to Kadugondanahalli (K.G. Halli) on Thursday, directly addressing residents’ concerns and instructing officials to promptly resolve outstanding infrastructure issues. Emphasizing the pivotal role of citizens in a democracy, Minister George reiterated that public servants must prioritize and execute the demands of the populace without undue delay.

The tour commenced in Pillanna Garden and encompassed Vinoba Nagar, Bharat Mata Layout, Venkateshpur, Rashad Nagar, and the vicinity of the Nagawara Main Road Metro Station. Minister George engaged with residents across five blocks of Pillanna Garden, where concerns were voiced regarding the urgent need for Slum Development Board house renovations and access to potable water. Residents of Vinoba Nagar and Bharat Mata Layout also highlighted persistent inadequacies in the water supply.

Responding directly to these concerns, Minister George summoned officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to the location and issued firm directives. He demanded a concrete timeline for providing clean drinking water connections, warning of stringent repercussions for non-compliance. Furthermore, he expressed strong disapproval towards a Slum Development Board official who failed to attend the scheduled inspection, cautioning that such negligence would result in disciplinary action.

Recognizing the importance of economic empowerment, Minister George presided over a ceremony where sewing machines and certificates were awarded to 50 women who successfully completed tailoring skill training. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Maitri Sarva Seva Samiti and United Way Bengaluru, aims to foster self-reliance among women in K.G. Halli. Minister George lauded the program, stating, “When women become self-reliant through their own work, the entire family prospers. This is the secret of success.” He extended his best wishes to the graduates as they embark on their future endeavors.

Addressing educational infrastructure needs, Minister George visited the Government Urdu Higher Primary School in Venkateshpur, Vinoba Nagar, which currently serves 170 students from Classes 1 to 7. Observing that classes were held both within the school premises and in a nearby mosque due to space limitations, he acknowledged the pressing need for improved facilities. In response, he directed officials to start constructing a new school building, earmarking Rs 90 lakh from the MLA’s Recurrent Development Grant for the project. He also inspected the Anganwadi centre at Bharat Matha Layout, which is supported by CSR funding from Embassy Golf Links Business Park, and pledged unwavering support for its continued operation.

Regarding ongoing metro station developments, Minister George emphasized the importance of ensuring that local residents benefit from the project. “When I was the Bangalore Development Minister, I provided six acres of land. A well-equipped metro station must be built here so that local residents benefit. This is our objective,” he stated. He further instructed officials to accelerate road, stormwater drain, and sewage works near the Venkateshpura and Nagawara Metro stations and to prioritize restoring any infrastructure damaged during metro construction.

Following a review of white-topping progress, Minister George mandated the prompt development of roads throughout the constituency, with strict adherence to quality standards.

The field visit was attended by K.G. Halli Block Congress President Sumitra Muniraju, Hennur Block Congress Presidents H.A. Pulikeshi and Amarnath, concerned ward presidents, and officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority, BWSSB, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).