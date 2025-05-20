Security forces nab 29 militants, recover arms and ammunition in Manipur

Imphal: In a series of joint operations, the Army, in coordination with other forces, including police, has arrested 29 militants of different proscribed outfits and recovered 28 weapons, huge quantities of ammunition and explosives from different districts of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

A Defence spokesman said the Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) — CRPF, BSF, ITBP — and the Manipur Police in a series of joint operations during the past few days have recovered 28 weapons, including sophisticated arms, several improvised explosive devices (IEDs), some grenades, large cache of ammunition and war-like stores.

These arms and ammunition were recovered from seven Manipur districts — Churachandpur, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West — comprising the valley region and hilly areas.

According to the spokesman, during the intelligence-based operations, 29 hardcore cadres of different extremist outfits, including Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), were apprehended from the hill and valley regions.

The arms and ammunition recovered include self-loading rifle, single-barrel rifle, improvised mortars (Pompi), four bolt-action single-barrel rifles, Modified Carbine Machine Gun, SMC Carbine Machine Guns, point 22 Rifle and Pistols.

The apprehended cadres and the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by the security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police in a statement said that they have arrested five militants, including a woman cadre of different outfits from Imphal West district during the past 24 hours.

The police, during the past 24 hours, have recovered two more stolen vehicles in a special drive conducted for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements or miscreants.

Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, which began on May 3, 2023, theft of cars and two-wheelers was reported, and more than 167 stolen cars and 35 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from different places in the state.

The Manipur Police launched a special drive on April 16 for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles. The combined security forces have continued search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.