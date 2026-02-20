Seven of a family killed as car collides with truck in Gujarat’s Valsad

Valsad (Gujarat),: Seven members of a family were killed after a car collided with a truck near Kumbhghat on the Kaparada–Nanapondha highway in Gujarat’s Valsad district, police said on Friday.

The victims were residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaparada taluka. According to police, there were seven people in the car — five men and two women — at the time of the accident.

The collision took place at a sharp bend on the Kumbhghat stretch, which officials described as accident-prone.

The impact left the car severely mangled, trapping the occupants inside.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the crash and assisted emergency responders in pulling the victims out of the wreckage.

Ambulances were deployed to shift the injured to the hospital.

Five occupants died at the spot, while two critically injured men were taken to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to seven.

Inspector Surajsinh Vasava told IANS, “There were seven people in the car at the time of the accident — five men and two women. Five people died at the scene. Two men were shifted to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to injuries. The people who died are residents of Kaprada. The route where the accident occurred has seen such incidents in the past as well. Mostly, trucks are involved in the accident.”

The truck driver sustained injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment. “The truck driver also suffered injuries in the accident, and we are yet to record a statement. As of now, we cannot ascertain whether it was the driver’s negligence or not,” Vasava said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and legal formalities are underway.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.