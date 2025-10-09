Sex CD & rape case: Karnataka High Court takes up appeal petition by Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, heard the appeal petition filed by Prajwal Revanna, the former JD-S MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and directed his counsel to submit a summary of the sex CD and rape case.

Revanna, a convict in the sex CD and rape case, has filed an appeal challenging the life sentence by the trial court on September 29.

In his petition, Revanna has claimed that the police has forced the victim to file a complaint against him.

Revenna is facing conviction of life imprisonment for offences of repeatedly raping the maid and recording videos of the sexual assault.

The appeal was filed through counsel Basavaraj Sappannanavar.

The division bench led by Justice K.S. Mudgal and Justice T. Venkatesh Naik has also asked the Karnataka government to provide clarity on the matter of appointment of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case.

The bench had adjourned the matter to October 28.

Revanna has said in his petition that there are contradictions between the complaint by the victim and testimony and questioned the decision to consider stains found on bed as evidence years after the incident.

The former JD-S MP has sought quashing of the trial court’s order and said that the charges made against him are of full of inconsistencies and procedural lapses.

The Special MPs/MLAs court in Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment till death in the rape case.

The case involved an obscene video and the rape of a 47-year-old woman.

Announcing the punishment in the case, the special court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the convict on August 1.

Revanna was convicted for repeated rape and abusing his position of power.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs 7 lakh to be paid to the victim.

Revanna is also facing three additional cases of a similar nature.

The case pertains to the sexual assault of a woman, who worked as a maid at the guest house owned by the Revanna family.

In her testament, the victim had said before the court that she was raped twice.

Prajwal Revanna has been in prison since May 31 last year when he was arrested on his return from Germany where he had fled after the videos of his sexual assaults became viral ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Hassan.

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat announced the judgment in the case.

The court has convicted Revanna of life imprisonment till death under IPC Section 376 (2) (N) for repeated rape and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

The court has awarded life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine under the IPC Section 376 (2) (k) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, and committing rape on such woman.

The court has directed that the Rs 7 lakh fine amount be collected from Prajwal Revanna for the victim.

Revanna stood before the court by joining both his hands when the quantum of punishment was pronounced.

Revanna is convicted under the IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) for offence of committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and being a public servant committing rape on a woman in custody, 376 (2) (K) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman and committing rape of a woman, 354 (B) for use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe her, 354 (C) for offence of voyeurism, watching, capturing images of woman and IT Act 66 (E) for violation of privacy.