Andhra Pradesh Youth Arrested in Udupi for Online Ganja Trafficking

Udupi: Manipal police have apprehended a 21-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh on charges of procuring and distributing ganja through an online platform. The arrest follows a raid conducted on a residence in Rajeev Nagar, located in the Badagubettu village of Udupi taluk.

The accused has been identified as Seetharam Reddy Tautareddy, a native of Andhra Pradesh, with a permanent address in West Maruthi Nagar, Boduppal, Rangareddy District. He was residing in Rajeev Nagar, Udupi, at the time of his arrest.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team led by Manipal Police Sub-Inspector Akshayakumari S.N. executed a search warrant on the premises. The operation resulted in the arrest of Tautareddy.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Tautareddy was utilizing the online application “Reddit” to source ganja from Meghalaya. The contraband was then allegedly received via postal services and subsequently sold at inflated prices to students and individuals within the Manipal and Udupi regions.

During the raid, authorities confiscated approximately 1 kilogram of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 60,000. In addition to the narcotics, police seized two empty air-zip covers, two smoking bongs, one iPhone valued at Rs 75,000, and Rs 3,180 in cash.

Tautareddy reportedly admitted during interrogation to purchasing the ganja through the aforementioned online channel and distributing it within the local student community.

A formal case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the operation and identify any potential accomplices. Local law enforcement officials have stated their commitment to combating the illegal drug trade and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.