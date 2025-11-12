Shantiniketan Journal Features Works of Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes

Mangalore: The esteemed Shantiniketan Journal has featured the works of Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a final-year law student and accomplished author and orator. Fernandes’s contributions are highlighted in the journal’s latest edition, which focuses on achievements related to the book “Bharat @2047: Role of Youth.”

Fernandes’s work within the context of “Bharat @2047” explores the pivotal role of young people in shaping a “Vikasit Bharat” (Developed India). Her insights offer a roadmap for inspiring future generations to actively participate in the nation’s progress and development. The journal recognizes Fernandes’s ability to articulate complex ideas with clarity and precision, making her work accessible and engaging to a wide audience.

The Shantiniketan Journal, known for its rigorous academic standards and insightful commentary, provides a significant platform for Fernandes’s ideas. Her inclusion in this prestigious publication underscores the importance of youth perspectives in national discourse and acknowledges her potential as a thought leader. The journal’s editors noted the originality and depth of Fernandes’s analysis, praising her for her ability to connect historical context with contemporary challenges and opportunities.

Fernandes, who is currently completing her law degree, has demonstrated a commitment to both academic excellence and civic engagement. Her work reflects a deep understanding of India’s past, present, and future, and a passionate desire to contribute to its continued growth. This recognition by the Shantiniketan Journal is a testament to her hard work and dedication. It is anticipated that her contributions will inspire other young people to engage in critical thinking and active citizenship, furthering the goals of “Vikasit Bharat.”