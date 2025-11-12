Trinity Medicare Service Scheme Launched in Udupi, Offering Subsidized Dialysis Treatment

Udupi: A new healthcare initiative, the Trinity Medicare Service Scheme, was inaugurated today, aiming to provide crucial financial assistance to underprivileged individuals with kidney failure. The scheme offers a significant 50% subsidy on the cost of dialysis treatment for eligible patients within the district.

The initiative is spearheaded by philanthropist Joseph Menezes of Sasthan, in collaboration with Freeda Rego and Basil Pinto, and is being implemented in partnership with the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh. The launch ceremony took place this morning at the Milagres Cathedral Hall in Kallianpur.

Ronald D’Almeida, President of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, presided over the proceedings. The Chief Guest, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, underscored the vital importance of ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all members of the community, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Guests of Honour included Dr. Megha Pai, a senior physician; Rafiq Master, a respected orator; Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of Udupi Diocese; and Joseph Elias Menezes, an entrepreneur.

The Trinity Medicare Service Scheme will initially be available at Goretti Hospital, Santhekatte, Kallianpur, and Mahesh Hospital, Brahmavar. Expansion plans are currently underway to extend the service to hospitals located in Karkala and Kundapura in subsequent phases, broadening the scheme’s reach throughout the Udupi district.

Under the terms of the scheme, underprivileged patients requiring dialysis treatment can apply for benefits through a formal recommendation process. Recommendations must be submitted by their Parish Priest or the Catholic Sabha President of their respective Parish Unit. The initiative maintains an open and inclusive approach, welcoming applications from individuals of all religious backgrounds and communities. Upon successful registration, eligible patients will be issued an official identification card, enabling them to receive continuous dialysis treatment at a 50% discounted rate at the designated partner hospitals. Joseph Menezes and his team, in conjunction with the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, will cover the remaining 50% of the treatment costs.

This initiative represents another significant philanthropic endeavor by Joseph Menezes to enhance the community’s well-being. In December 2024, Menezes and his family launched the Trinity Mannha Service in association with Snehalaya Charitable Trust, which provides daily midday meals to approximately 700 patient attendants at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for a century. The Trinity Medicare Service builds upon this legacy, demonstrating a continued commitment to providing essential support to those in need and ensuring access to affordable dialysis treatment for underprivileged kidney patients residing in the Udupi district.