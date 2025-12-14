Shirur Math Observes Dhanya Muhurta in Anticipation of Upcoming Paryaya

Udupi: Sri Krishna Math in Udupi is abuzz with preparations for the biennial Paryaya festival, a significant religious event in the region. The upcoming Paryaya is particularly noteworthy as Sri Vedavardhana Theertha, the seer of Shirur Math, is scheduled to ascend the Sarvajna Peetha at a remarkably young age. As a precursor to the grand Paryaya Mahotsava, the traditional Dhanya Muhurta, an auspicious ritual marking the commencement of grain collection, was observed on Sunday.

Lord Krishna, the presiding deity of Udupi, is deeply revered as Anna Brahma, the embodiment of food and sustenance. The daily worship of the deity involves the elaborate Shodashopachara rituals, culminating in the offering of diverse food items as naivedya. This consecrated food is subsequently distributed to devotees as annaprasada, a sacred offering. The daily mass feeding program attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees, solidifying the association of Lord Krishna’s worship with the veneration of the Supreme Being, Anna Brahma.

In anticipation of the Shirur Math Paryaya, slated for January 18th, the auspicious Dhanya Muhurta ceremony was performed on Sunday, signalling the initiation of food grain collection. Prior to this, other preliminary rituals, including Bale Muhurta (banana), Akki Muhurta (rice), and Kattige Muhurta (firewood), had already been conducted. The overarching objective of these muhurta ceremonies is to ensure adequate provisions for feeding devotees throughout the ensuing two-year Paryaya period.

The Dhanya Muhurta celebrations on Sunday were marked by a series of religious observances. Following prayers at the Ananteshwara and Chandramouleshwara temples, hundreds of devotees participated in a symbolic procession, carrying bundles of rice on their heads to represent the collection of food grains. The procession, accompanied by traditional musical ensembles, traversed the Ratha Beedi of the Ashta Maths before entering the Sri Krishna Math. The rice bundles were then ceremoniously placed and venerated at the Badagu Malige, the temple’s administrative office.

Adhering to Udupi’s time-honoured traditions, wooden chariots are constructed using firewood assembled in a specific manner. On Sunday, the Shikhara Pratishta, the ceremony for installing the pinnacle, was performed for a wooden chariot built according to this customary design.

The Shirur Math has faced a period of turbulence following the unexpected passing of Shirur Sri Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji, marked by disputes and controversies. Against this backdrop, the ascension of Sri Vedavardhana Theertha as the pontiff of Shirur Math and his imminent Sarvajna Peetharohana at such a young age have garnered significant attention and anticipation within the religious community.