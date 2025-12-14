Two Arrested in Bantwal for Alleged Ganja Trafficking; Over 800 Grams Seized

Bantwal: In a recent operation, the Bantwal Rural Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of attempting to sell cannabis, commonly known as ganja. The arrests, made on the evening of December 13, 2025, resulted in the seizure of 810 grams of the illicit substance.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team led by Bantwal Rural Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath T. (Law & Order) converged on the Hanumanagar area of Thumbe village in Bantwal taluk. The information indicated that individuals were preparing to engage in the unlawful sale of narcotics near the National Highway.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers identified two individuals exhibiting suspicious behavior in a secluded area adjacent to the National Highway. The individuals were in close proximity to a car, registered as KA-19-MN-3664, and an autorickshaw, registered as KA-19-AE-0166. Subsequent questioning identified the individuals as Sameer, 31 years of age, and a resident of Thumbe, Bantwal, and Mohammed Aseef, 35 years of age, residing near Gudde in Bantwal.

During the course of interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to intending to sell the ganja for financial gain. A thorough search of the aforementioned vehicles led to the discovery of 450 grams of ganja within the car and an additional 360 grams within the autorickshaw.

Both vehicles, along with the seized narcotics, have been impounded for evidentiary purposes. A formal case has been registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station under Crime No. 183/2025, citing violations of Sections 8(c) and 20(b)(ii)(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). An in-depth investigation into the matter is currently underway, according to police sources.