Siddaramaiah leaves broken admin, Shivakumar will impose more taxes: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Opposition Leader R. Ashoka on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging financial mismanagement, rising debt, and an unsustainable fiscal situation in the state.

He also criticised the leadership transition from outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar.

Addressing a press conference, Ashoka said Siddaramaiah had “silently walked away” from what he described as a “broken-down administration,” leaving Shivakumar to deal with mounting liabilities and pending payments. He underlined that Shivakumar would impose even more taxes.

“Siddaramaiah, who used to project himself as the only Backward Class Chief Minister and AHINDA leader, has stepped down under pressure from the Congress high command. The party has repeatedly sidelined leaders from backward communities,” Ashoka alleged, also referring to past leadership changes within the Congress.

He further claimed that the Congress government had failed to manage public finances effectively. “The government is like an old, broken lorry. Only the driver has changed, not the vehicle. It is impossible to repair this wrecked system,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that Karnataka’s fiscal position had deteriorated significantly under the current administration.

“While the budget size is around Rs 4 lakh crore, the total debt has risen to Rs 7.64 lakh crore. This year alone, there is a deficit of Rs 94,428 crore. There is no money left for development,” he said.

He also accused the government of prioritising guarantee schemes over development expenditure, claiming that funds meant for infrastructure had been reduced. According to him, rising debt servicing costs and pending liabilities were straining the state’s finances.

Listing alleged outstanding dues, Ashoka said the government was struggling to clear payments of over Rs 75,000 crore, including those to contractors, electricity supply companies, transport staff, and funds under various welfare schemes.

He further alleged that delays in payments under schemes such as Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, and Annabhagya reflected poor fiscal planning.

“The state is unable to clear its obligations, and the burden is being pushed forward,” he said.

Ashoka also criticised the Congress government’s revenue policies, claiming that new systems and administrative changes had impacted collections and increased compliance burdens.

Taking a political swipe, he said the leadership change would not improve governance.

“Changing the Chief Minister does not change the financial reality. The accounts remain the same,” he remarked.

He also predicted internal instability within the ruling party following the cabinet formation. “After the swearing-in, internal differences within the Congress will resurface,” he said.

Responding to the government’s development record, Ashoka claimed that North Karnataka had not received adequate attention despite multiple sessions held in Belagavi.

He concluded by asserting that the BJP would continue to highlight the government’s financial position and hold it accountable for public expenditure and debt management.



