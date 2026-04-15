Siddaramaiah submits charter of demands to PM Modi, seeks Centre’s aid for key projects

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday submitted a detailed five-page memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outlining a series of demands and seeking urgent intervention from the Union government on key development issues.

The memorandum was handed over after the Chief Minister received the Prime Minister at HAL Airport in Bengaluru during his visit to the state to attend a programme at the Adichunchanagiri Math.

In his memorandum, Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s contribution to the national economy across sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, agriculture and services. He said that despite being a major contributor to the national exchequer, several long-pending issues concerning the state require immediate central attention.

Among the key demands was the revival of the proposed railway coach factory in Kolar, for which the state has already allocated 1,123 acres. He also sought inclusion of the Bengaluru–Mysuru stretch in the proposed high-speed rail corridor to improve connectivity.

The Chief Minister urged early release of central funds for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project and called for the launch of the Bengaluru–Mumbai high-speed rail corridor. He also requested the release of Rs 17,554 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 2,860 crore in pending grants to gram panchayats, as recommended by the Finance Commission.

Raising infrastructure concerns, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has not received any major new National Highway projects in the past 12 years and sought immediate approval of pending proposals. He also demanded Rs 5,495 crore in revenue deficit grants and a special grant of Rs 6,000 crore for infrastructure development in Bengaluru.

On water resources, he pressed for expedited approval of the Mekedatu Drinking Water Project and sought Rs 5,300 crore central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project, along with national project status. He also called for notification of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II award and similar status for the Upper Krishna Project (Stage III).

The memorandum further sought wildlife clearance for the Kalasa Nala Diversion Project under the Mahadayi dispute and urged equitable water allocation to Karnataka under river interlinking projects such as the Godavari–Cauvery link.

In addition, Siddaramaiah appealed for inclusion of the state’s 56 per cent reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution and for consideration of certain Other Backward Castes in the Central List of Scheduled Tribes.

He also requested dedicated annual assistance of Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(J), along with the establishment of public sector units in north Karnataka districts.

The Chief Minister further sought early clearances for the Sharavathy Pumped Storage Project and approval to establish an AIIMS in Raichur to strengthen healthcare access.

Stating that delays in approvals and fund releases have created a sense of inequity, Siddaramaiah said addressing these concerns would strengthen cooperative federalism and support Karnataka’s role in India’s inclusive and sustainable growth.



