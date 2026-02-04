Spanish Ambassador to India Visits Historic Churches in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: His Excellency Juan Antonio March Pujol, the Spanish Ambassador to India, concluded his visit to Mangaluru with a tour of the city’s historic religious landmarks, including the Rosario Cathedral and Milagres Church, on February 4th. This visit followed the Ambassador’s launch of the book “The Great Reset [CTRL+ALT+HUMAN]” at Hotel Vivanta by Taj on February 3.

Ambassador March Pujol commenced his day with a visit to Rosario Cathedral. Arriving at 8:50 am, he was received by Parish Priest Fr. Valerian, who presented him with a traditional jasmine garland. Fr. Valerian then provided a detailed account of the cathedral’s extensive history and architectural significance.

Fr. Valerian explained that the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary was initially constructed in 1568 by the Portuguese, serving as the church for the old Portuguese factory. Local lore recounts that the statue of the Virgin Mary, now prominently displayed at the high altar, was discovered by fishermen entangled in their nets and subsequently enshrined in the church.

The Parish Priest further elaborated on the church’s historical importance as a central place of worship for the Bamonn caste. The church was documented by Italian traveller Pietro Della Valle during his visit to Mangalore in 1623. A period of disruption occurred in 1784 when Mysorean ruler Tipu Sultan desecrated and destroyed the church. Reconstruction efforts began in 1813, culminating in the demolition of the old structure in 1910 to facilitate the construction of the present cathedral.

Rosario Cathedral holds the distinction of being the only church in the Mangalore Diocese crowned with a dome. Historically, the cross atop the dome was illuminated nightly to guide seafarers. The royal stone emblem of the Portuguese king, commemorating their arrival in Mangalore, remains at the cathedral entrance.

In 1851, the church was officially elevated to cathedral status. Further enhancements were implemented in 1910 under the direction of Jesuit priest Henry Buzzoni, and the cathedral was formally dedicated in 1915 by Bishop Paul Perini of Mangalore (1910–1928). Jesuit Brother Divo of Bombay served as the architect for the current structure. The cathedral boasts an impressive architectural design featuring 48 major arches, 12 central arches, 50 sub-arches, and approximately 45 smaller arches along the peripheral verandah.

The cathedral’s dome is designed as a replica of St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, utilizing heavy metal ribs, reinforced metal, red brick, and mortar waterproofed with indigenous techniques. In the past, the dome served as a prominent landmark for ships approaching Mangalore harbor.

Following the historical briefing, Ambassador March Pujol toured the cathedral grounds and was later hosted for breakfast, where he was offered tender coconut water and nuts. Before his departure, the Ambassador expressed his admiration for Mangaluru, specifically highlighting the dance performance by students of St Joseph’s. He conveyed his gratitude to all those present for their hospitality.

The Ambassador later visited the Church of Our Lady of Miracles (Milagres Church), where Parish Priest Fr. Bonaventure Nazareth welcomed him with a floral bouquet and shawl. After a tour of the church, he was served tender coconut water and bananas.

Loretta Andrade, who hosted the Ambassador during his visit, expressed her appreciation to www.mangalorean.com for their coverage of the book release and thanked the priests for ensuring a memorable and successful visit for the Ambassador.

His Excellency Juan Antonio March Pujol departed from Mangaluru airport at 10:00 am. Roy Castelino, the Public Relations Officer of the Mangalore Diocese, along with Parish Parishad members and assistant priests, were also present.

Also Read