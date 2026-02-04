Father Muller Commemorates World Cancer Day with Focus on Unity and Awareness

Mangaluru: February 4 is observed globally as World Cancer Day, serving as a reminder to stand in solidarity with those battling cancer and survivors, while also reinforcing the importance of prevention, early detection, and timely treatment among the general public.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2026, “United by Unique,” underscores the fact that every cancer journey is different, yet we are united in our collective fight against the disease. In keeping with this spirit, the Father Muller Oncology Centre (FMOC), a part of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), curated a meaningful and unique inauguration of the World Cancer Day commemorative activities at the front grounds of the Asha Kiran Block. The event brought together the management, faculty, students, patients, and well-wishers, all united in purpose and compassion.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the inauguration. In his address, he emphasized that cancer does not impact the individual alone but profoundly affects their families and caregivers as well. He noted that restoring a sense of normalcy requires collective effort, encompassing medical care, emotional support, and social responsibility. He also cautioned that rising pollution and food adulteration demand greater vigilance and environmental stewardship to prevent conditions such as cancer.

Adding energy and inspiration to the occasion, students from the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (Department of Hospital Administration) and the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy presented a spirited flash mob. Their performance resonated with messages of strength, resilience, and hope, reinforcing the belief that cancer can be defeated.

A World Cancer Day commemorative video was screened, featuring members of the FMOC management and faculty echoing the theme “United by Unique” and reaffirming their commitment to supporting cancer patients. The gathering wore purple ribbons, symbolizing solidarity, awareness, and compassion for those affected by cancer.

The Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, and Radiotherapy Departments of FMOC, along with the Departments of Community Medicine and Hospital Administration, unveiled banners highlighting the various commemorative activities planned as part of World Cancer Day. Drop-down banners were displayed to inform and engage the public.

The planned activities include:

• Cancer Awareness Talk for FMCI employees on 13 February 2026

• Blood Donation Drive, Hair Donation Drive, and NutriCare Competition on 24 February 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Muller Mini Hall, Father Muller Convention Centre, open to public participation

• Reel-making competitions titled “Upside Down Challenge” to create cancer awareness and “Share Your Story” as part of the public outreach initiative. Further details are available in the event posters.

Dr. Nishitha Shetty (Professor, Medical Oncology) welcomed the gathering and compered the programme. Dr. Elroy Saldanha (Associate Professor, Surgical Oncology) highlighted the significance of World Cancer Day, while Dr. Kelvin Pais (Liaison Officer) outlined the schedule of events during the banner unveiling. Dr. Chandana Pai (Associate Professor, Pediatric Hemato-Oncology) proposed the vote of thanks.

The Father Muller Medical College Hospital continues to be at the forefront of innovation and compassionate medical care, with the Father Muller Oncology Centre offering expert treatment to patients from all walks of life.

Through this inauguration of World Cancer Day commemorative events, the institution invites the public to actively participate—by donating blood or hair, sharing stories, recipes, or simply offering support.

The public is encouraged to follow Father Muller Cancer Centre on Instagram or connect via WhatsApp using the number provided to be part of these meaningful initiatives.