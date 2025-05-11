Special Prayers Offered for Soldiers at St. Anne’s Church, Thottam

Malpe: Amidst heightened concerns regarding the potential conflict between India and Pakistan, a special prayer service was held at St. Anne’s Church in Thottam on Sunday, aimed at invoking blessings and ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian soldiers guarding the nation’s borders.

During the Sunday Eucharistic Mass, priests conducted a special holy ceremony to specifically pray for the armed forces personnel stationed across the country. The Parish Priest, Fr. Denis D’Sa, addressed the congregation, emphasizing the importance of national unity and expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

“India, with its diverse religions, cultures, and languages, is a nation worth protecting,” Fr. D’Sa stated. “We owe our peaceful nights to the unwavering dedication of our soldiers who brave harsh conditions to safeguard our borders. While a ceasefire has been declared, the underlying tensions remain a concern.”

The special prayer sought divine intervention for the safety of Indian soldiers, with the hope that the current ceasefire would evolve into a lasting and peaceful resolution. Furthermore, prayers were offered for the political leadership of both nations, urging them to exercise compassion, prioritize the lives of soldiers, civilians, and innocents, and uphold the ceasefire agreements.

In addition to the prayers for national security, the congregation also offered prayers for the newly appointed global spiritual leader, Pope Leo XIV. Drawing parallels to his predecessor, Pope Francis, Pope Leo XIV is recognized for his profound commitment to assisting the poor and homeless. Prayers were made for him to continue his service as a messenger of peace and compassion throughout the world.

Notable Church officials present at the service included Vice President of the Church Management Committee, Sunil Fernandes; Secretary Blessilla Crasta; Commission Coordinator Vanita Fernandes; and Convent Head Sister Sushma, among others.