Udupi Diocese Churches Offer Special Prayers for Indian Armed Forces Amidst Border Tensions

Udupi: In response to a directive from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), churches throughout the Udupi Diocese conducted special prayer services this past Sunday for the safety, well-being, and success of the Indian armed forces currently engaged in ‘Operation Sindoor.’ The prayers, offered during Sunday Mass and through dedicated Eucharistic Adoration, sought divine protection for the soldiers safeguarding the nation’s borders amidst escalating tensions in the region.

The initiative underscores the Catholic community’s deep respect for the sacrifices made by the armed forces and their commitment to fostering peace, particularly in light of recent developments along the India-Pakistan border. The prayers focused not only on the physical safety of the soldiers but also on their moral fortitude and the successful execution of their duties in the service of the nation.

Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, presided over a particularly poignant prayer service at St. Joseph’s Church in Belman, Karkala Taluk. Addressing the assembled congregation, Bishop Lobo drew parallels between the day’s significance as the Feast of Jesus the Good Shepherd and the role of the soldiers as protectors of the nation. He emphasized the shepherd-like dedication required of those entrusted with safeguarding the flock, both literally and figuratively.

Furthermore, Bishop Lobo acknowledged the recent appointment of Pope Leo XIV as the new spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, highlighting the Pontiff’s unwavering commitment to global peace. He referenced the Pope’s fervent appeals for dialogue, diplomacy, and the construction of bridges between nations as the only viable path toward enduring stability. He conveyed the Pope’s conviction that true peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but a positive and dynamic process built on mutual respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to the common good.

Drawing inspiration from the Pope’s message, Bishop Lobo urged the faithful to stand in unwavering solidarity with the men and women of the Indian armed forces. He implored them to offer not only prayers for their safety and success but also to cultivate an atmosphere of support and appreciation for their tireless dedication. He stressed the importance of instilling confidence and courage within the soldiers, assuring them that their sacrifices are deeply valued and that the nation stands united behind them in their efforts to maintain peace and security.

The special prayers across the Udupi Diocese churches represent a collective expression of gratitude for the selflessness and bravery exhibited by the Indian soldiers. The Catholic community’s participation in this nationwide initiative demonstrates its unwavering support for the armed forces and its commitment to actively promoting a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts. By uniting in prayer, the faithful of the Udupi Diocese demonstrate their profound belief in the power of faith to inspire hope, foster unity, and ultimately, contribute to a more just and peaceful world. The Diocese hopes these prayers will serve as a source of strength and encouragement for the soldiers as they continue to serve and protect the nation.



