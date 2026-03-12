Srinagar court issues non-bailable warrant against Farooq Abdullah in J&K cricket association scam

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar, on Thursday, issued a non-bailable warrant against former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Official sources said here that the Srinagar Chief Judicial Magistrate court has rejected the plea of Farooq Abdullah seeking exemption from personal appearance and issued a non-bailable warrant against him in the JKCA scam case.

The matter has now been listed for further proceedings on March 30, 2026, sources added.

“The order was passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Srinagar during a hearing scheduled for the framing of charges in the case.”

“According to court records, the case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the functioning of the JKCA,” sources said.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Farooq Abdullah, under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in connection with the alleged scam,” official sources said.

The CBI investigation focused on embezzlement within the JKCA, with allegations that funds intended for cricket development were misappropriated during Farooq Abdullah’s tenure as the cricket body’s President.

Besides, Farooq Abdullah, other accused included former JKCA officials Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Bashir Ahmad Misgar.

The case has been ongoing, with the CBI filing charge sheets alleging a multi-crore misappropriation of funds.

The recent court actions mark a significant step towards trial, following investigations into financial mismanagement.

