MLA Yashpal Suvarna Urges Government to Sanction Medical College in Udupi District

Udupi: During a recent session of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Yashpal Suvarna made a strong appeal to the state government for the establishment of a government medical college in the Udupi district. Suvarna emphasized the critical need for such an institution to elevate medical education standards and improve healthcare accessibility for the region’s residents.

Acknowledging the state government’s ambitious initiative to establish a government medical college in every district, Suvarna highlighted the importance of extending this initiative to Udupi. He pointed out the existence of government medical colleges in numerous other districts and referenced the allocation in the previous budget for a new medical college in the neighboring Dakshina Kannada district.

“A government medical education institution is a pressing requirement for the Udupi district, fulfilling a long-held aspiration of its residents,” Suvarna stated. He argued that establishing a medical college would not only strengthen the healthcare infrastructure but also provide enhanced medical services to the local community, alongside creating valuable opportunities for students pursuing medical education.

Suvarna further informed the Assembly that suitable government land had already been designated for the construction of a medical college in Uppoor, Brahmavar taluk. He specified that approximately 18.80 acres in Survey No. 293/1A1 and 12.00 acres in Survey No. 232 had been reserved for the project. “The identified site is well-suited for the establishment of a medical college, offering the necessary infrastructure to support its operations,” he affirmed.

In his appeal, Suvarna implored the state government to prioritize the proposal for a government medical college in the Udupi district. He urged the government to promptly announce its establishment, grant administrative approval, and allocate the requisite funds for the project’s realization.

Responding to MLA Suvarna’s inquiry, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil acknowledged the government’s commitment to establishing a government medical college in every district. He assured that the proposal for the Udupi district would receive prioritized consideration in the forthcoming period, signaling a promising outlook for the region’s medical education prospects.