St Aloysius (DTBU) holds Unique Convocation Ceremony in the District Prison

St Aloysius Deemed To Be University (DTBU) holds Unique Convocation Ceremony in the District Prison

Mangaluru: St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru, in association with the District Legal Services Authority, Mangaluru, organised a 120-day training course in “Integrated Agriculture and Organic Farming Methods” for the inmates of the District Prison, Mangaluru from 2nd October 2023 to 31st January 2024. The training was mainly intended for the transformation, rehabilitation and skill development of the trainees and to prepare them for a dignified living after their release.

The convocation ceremony to distribute the Diploma certificates was held on the jail premises. The programme commenced with a prayer song by Ms Bharathi, Warden. Mr Obaleshappa, the Jail Superintendent, gave the welcome address and explained the significance of the event. Prof. Edmund Frank, the Course Organiser, explaining about the course said, the training sessions were practical-oriented and covered areas which included preparing the soil for cultivation, propagation of plants using quality seeds, cuttings, and grafting, growing vegetables, agricultural crops and fruit yielding plants, terrace and kitchen gardening, preparing vermicompost and organic manure, mushroom cultivation, aquarium fish rearing and use of organic pesticides.

Ravindra M. Joshi, Hon. PRL. District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, inaugurated the programme and in a ceremonious setting unfurled the marble plaque of the stage sponsored by Prof. Edmund Frank in the presence of all the dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, he complimented the organisers for organising this useful course which will extensively benefit the trainees.

Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Presided over the function. Smt. Shoba B.G., Senior CJ and Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mangaluru, Dr AlwynD’Sa, Registrar, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Mangaluru and Rev. Dr Francis Kodian, MCBS, Co-Founder and National Coordinator, Prison Ministry India, Bangalore, were Chief Guests. Mr B.T. Obaleshappa, Mr Bharat Nayak Asst. Commandant, KSISF and Prof. Edmund Frank were on the dais along with other dignitaries.

The Diploma Certificates were distributed to 31 trainees by the Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Ravindra M. Joshi, Hon. PRL. District and Sessions Judge, Smt. Shoba B.G., Dr Alwyn D’Sa and Rev. Dr Francis Kodian respectively.After which they addressed the gathering. In his Presidential address, the Bishop congratulated the trainees and told the inmates that some of them might be innocent. Prison life though it curtailed their independence, when they are released they should forget all ill feelings and come out with a clean conscience and God’s blessings and guidance would be with them.

Lava Kumar, Warder was the Master of ceremonies. Mr Rajendra Kapade, Jailer proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was organised under the auspices of Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Vice Chancellor, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) Mr B T Obaleshappa, Superintendent, District Prison, Mangalore and Mr Michael D’Souza, Course Sponsor. Prof. Glavin Rodrigues prepared the syllabus-modules and functioned as the Coordinator and Prof. Edmund Frank was the Organiser of the training programme. Mr Blany D’Souza and Mr Prasanna D’Souza were the resource persons for terrace gardening and mushroom cultivation respectively.