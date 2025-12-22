St Aloysius University holds Requiem Memorial Mass in Loving Memory of Rev Fr Swebert D’Silva SJ

Mangalore: St Aloysius University held a Requiem Memorial Mass on December 20, 2025, at 8:15 a.m. in St Aloysius Chapel, honoring the life and legacy of Rev. Fr Swebert D’Silva, SJ. Fr. Swebert, a respected figure in the St Aloysius institutions, previously served as the Principal of St Aloysius Pre-University College (2001-2006) and St Aloysius College (autonomous), Mangalore (2007-2017).

The main celebrant, Rev. Fr. Dionysius Vas, SJ, during the Mass, reflected on Fr. Swebert’s steadfast faith and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the St. Aloysius institutions. Rev. Fr Praveen Martis SJ, the Vice Chancellor, further extolled Fr. Swebert’s dedicated service and enduring contributions to both the institutions and the broader community, emphasizing his life of integrity and commitment. The Mass included prayers for the repose of Fr. Swebert’s soul and reflections on his selfless service as an educator. Former and current faculty members, alumni, and present students of the university attended the Mass to pay their respects.

Born on March 12, 1957, in Udyavar, Udupi district, Fr. Swebert received his early education in his hometown. He pursued a BSc at St Aloysius College and subsequently completed his MSc in Mathematics at Loyola College, Chennai, followed by an MPhil from Madras Christian College, Tambaram. His theological studies were undertaken at Jnana Deep Vidyapeeth, Pune, and he studied philosophy at Sacred Heart College, Satyanilyam, Chennai. Fr. Swebert joined the Society of Jesus in 1975 and was ordained as a Jesuit Priest in 1991.

Fr Swebert passed away on November 20, 2025, at 1:15 p.m. in St Philomena Hospital, Bengaluru, following a cardiac arrest. He was 68 years old. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Rector and Pro-Chancellor of St Joseph’s University, Bangalore. His funeral was held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at St Joseph’s University Grounds, Bengaluru. Prior to his role as Pro-Chancellor, he served as the Director of St Joseph’s College of Law, Bangalore.

Remembered as a dedicated Jesuit and academician, Fr Swebert significantly impacted the lives of numerous students and marginalized communities. He was instrumental in introducing new courses to St. Aloysius institutions and was known for his discipline, commitment to duty, and courage in supporting the neglected. His life exemplified the principle articulated in Colossians 3:23, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.”