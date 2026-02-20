Stone pelting during Shivaji Jayanti procession in Karnataka’s Bagalkot; 8 arrested

Bagalkot: Karnataka police on Friday arrested eight persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the Shivaji Jayanti procession in Bagalkot city.

Tension continued in the city amid additional security arrangements by the police.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal confirmed the arrests. “A suo motu case has been registered in connection with the stone-pelting incident, and an FIR is being lodged. The accused have been arrested after verification of the CCTV footage of the incident,” he said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 25-year-old Tanveer Havaldar, 22-year-old Saddam, Majju Kamatagi, 24-year-old Fayaz, 33-year-old Sarfaraz, Chavoos, Riyan Sheik, Wasim Sheik and 29-year-old Ayaan Guledagudda.

However, Hindu activists have alleged that the incident was a premeditated act. They claimed that although it was a Thursday, around 200 people had gathered at the mosque. They have urged the police to arrest all alleged conspirators, stating that with major Hindu festivals such as Holi scheduled in the coming days, the police must ensure adequate security.

The activists also said the procession lasted for four hours and passed through all parts of the city. According to them, stones were pelted and slippers were hurled when the procession approached the mosque. They added that they have given the police time until Saturday evening and warned that they would decide on their future course of action if all the accused are not arrested.

It can be noted that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Bagalkot city of Karnataka on Friday following tension triggered by a stone-pelting incident during the Shivaji Jayanti procession.

The incident was reported from the Killa Oni area when the procession was passing in front of a mosque on Thursday late night.

In the wake of the incident, police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Old Bagalkot, Navanagar and Vidyagiri localities. The restrictions will remain in force until midnight on December 24.

Under the prohibitory orders, gathering and movement of more than four persons in public places have been banned. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that pose a threat to public safety, conducting meetings or events without prior permission and staging protests have also been prohibited.

Police have tightened security arrangements across the city. Additional security personnel have been deployed near the Panka Mosque, surrounding areas and the Kottaleshwara temple to prevent any further untoward incidents.

According to authorities, miscreants allegedly threw slippers and stones at the procession. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal and a Hindu activist sustained injuries in the incident. The procession was reportedly set to conclude within five minutes when the incident occurred.

Speaking on the incident, Bagalkot SP Siddharth Goyal said that situation is under control, “We are checking videos and verifying from where the stones were thrown. We identify them and arrest them.”

According to preliminary investigation, two stones were thrown when the procession approached a mosque and clarified that only police personnel were hit, not members of the public. He said two stones struck police personnel and one hit his shoulder, he said.

He added that the situation is now under control, videos are being examined and those responsible will be arrested after due verification. Additional security has been deployed, and strict action will be taken against anyone found disturbing peace. He also stated that the incident did not appear to be pre-planned.