Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon’s demise: Meghalaya Assembly adjourns Budget Session

Shillong: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday adjourned its Budget Session for the day following the demise of Shillong Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon, officials said.

An emergency meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly was convened at 9.30 a.m. in view of the sudden passing of the MP.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma said the BAC, with the consent of the state government, decided to adjourn the House as the Budget presentation had been scheduled for Friday.

“The Business Advisory Committee, after deliberation and with the consent of the government, has decided to adjourn the House for the day. A revised legislative calendar is being prepared and will be placed before the House on Monday for approval,” the Speaker said.

He added that the Budget presentation is most likely to be taken up on Monday, subject to the House’s approval of the revised schedule.

The Speaker further informed that an obituary reference would be made in the Assembly on Friday in memory of the late MP, after which the House would stand adjourned.

Dr. Ricky A.J. Syngkon, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, passed away on February 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to officials, he collapsed while playing futsal at Mawiong Futsal. He was 54.

The sudden demise of Dr. Syngkon has sent shockwaves across Meghalaya’s political circles, with leaders cutting across party lines expressing deep sorrow over his passing.

Known for his commitment to public service, Dr. Syngkon was regarded as an active parliamentarian who consistently raised issues concerning the state and the Northeast.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, other state leaders and different organisations paid tributes to the late MP, describing his death as a major loss for the hill state.

Condolences have poured in from across the country, with many remembering him as an approachable leader who remained closely connected with the people.

Dr. Syngkon’s passing has cast a pall of gloom over the state, particularly in the Shillong parliamentary constituency, where he enjoyed wide respect among voters and party workers alike.