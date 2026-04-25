Strengthening the Start-up Ecosystem: Rohan Corporation seals Joint Venture with Rainmakers Workspace

Mangaluru: In a significant development for the city’s commercial landscape, a joint venture agreement has been signed by Rohan Corporation and Rainmakers Workspace India Pvt. Ltd. to launch a modern workspace on the 4th floor of Rohan Square.

On the occasion, Managing Director Dr. Rohan Monteiro and Director Mr. Dion Monteiro were present and signed the agreement with Rainmakers Workspace India Pvt. Ltd. Managing Director Mr. Paneesh Rao and Mr. Shreekar. The collaboration marks a new chapter for Mangaluru’s growing business and start-up ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rohan Monteiro said, “We aim to introduce modern and innovative workspace solutions in Mangaluru. This joint venture with Rainmakers Workspace will provide a strong platform for start-ups and young entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Paneesh Rao, Managing Director of Rainmakers Workspace India Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Mangaluru is emerging as a fast-growing business hub. The launch of our working space here will offer a creative and collaborative environment for the new generation of entrepreneurs.”

The initiative is expected to further boost the startup ecosystem in Mangaluru and contribute to increased business activity and opportunities in the region.