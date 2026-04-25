World Homoeopathy Day 2026 Celebrated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, Mangalore, commemorated World Homoeopathy Day 2026 on April 25, 2026, marking the 271st birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy. The event, held at the college premises, served as a platform to reflect on the significance of Homoeopathy in modern healthcare and to encourage future practitioners.

The inaugural programme commenced at 9:30 a.m. in the college auditorium. Dr. H. R. Thimmaiah, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Dakshina Kannada, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Distinguished alumni, Dr. Gretta Lobo (1985 UG batch) and Dr. Joy K. Banerjee (2001 UG batch), were present as Guests of Honour.

The ceremony began with garlanding the busts of Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller and Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, symbolizing respect for their enduring contributions to the field of medicine and the institution. Following this, an introductory address and a prayer song established a solemn and auspicious atmosphere. Dr. Anusha G. Sanil, the event’s Convener, then formally escorted the dignitaries to the dais.

Dr. E. S. J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of the institution, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, underscoring the importance and global relevance of Homoeopathy. The dignitaries subsequently inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

A highlight of the celebration was the distribution of prizes to the winners of various competitions organized in conjunction with World Homoeopathy Day 2026. Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, presented the awards. Prizes were also awarded for the “Colours of Materia Medica” competition, organized by the Department of Materia Medica, and for the model-making competition held by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to commemorate International Women’s Day.

Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, in his address, emphasized the significance of Homoeopathy in contemporary healthcare. He congratulated the students for their active participation in academic and co-curricular activities and urged them to seize every opportunity to understand, practice, and promote Homoeopathy, thereby upholding the mission of healing and comforting.

The Chief Guest, Dr. H. R. Thimmaiah, addressed the gathering, sharing his insights and inspiring the students and faculty. He expressed his admiration for the students’ active involvement in diverse competitions and their success in securing multiple prizes. Dr. Thimmaiah further emphasized the unique benefits and strengths inherent in every medical system, advocating that practitioners dedicate themselves to a single system and practice it diligently for improved patient care.

The prestigious “Dr. Mukesh Batra’s Homoeopathy Scholarship” awards, sponsored by Dr. Batra’s Positive Health Foundation, were presented by the Director, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo. The scholarships recognized meritorious students for their academic achievements.

The recipients were:

Gold Scholarship: Ms. Srikanya KH

Silver Scholarship: Mr. Akhil Monteiro

Bronze Scholarship: Ms. C S Joelene

The Director presented mementos to the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour as a gesture of gratitude. In his Presidential address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo emphasized the growing importance of Homoeopathy and encouraged students to uphold the principles and values of this gentle system of medicine. He urged practitioners to “profess, practice and proclaim” – to believe in their system, take pride in Homoeopathy, and set an example for others through dedicated and ethical practice.

Dr. Anusha G. Sanil, Convener, delivered the vote of thanks, followed by the institution’s anthem, bringing the formal programme to a close.

Following a brief tea break, interactive sessions were held with the Guests of Honour, Dr. Gretta Lobo and Dr. Joy K. Banerjee, providing students with a valuable opportunity to learn from their professional experiences.

The programme was skillfully compered by Dr. Deeksha Parvathi and Ms. Pooja.

The celebration concluded with lunch, marking the culmination of a significant and enriching World Homoeopathy Day 2026.