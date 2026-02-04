Sullia: Husband and Father-in-Law Face Charges of Assault and Attempted Murder

Sullia: Authorities in Sullia have initiated legal proceedings against a husband and his father following allegations of a violent assault and attempted murder of a 27-year-old woman. The case stems from an incident reported in Kallugundi, Sullia taluk, where Sahithya Rai (27) was purportedly attacked by her husband, Yashasvi Rai (30), and father-in-law, Nithyananda Rai (58).

According to preliminary reports, the assault involved physical violence, including allegations that the victim was bitten on the face. Severely injured, Sahithya Rai managed to contact her parents, residents of Manchi village in Bantwal taluk, to inform them of the situation.

Upon receiving the distressed call, Sahithya Rai’s parents immediately traveled to Sullia during the night. They retrieved their daughter and her child, transporting them back to their residence in Bantwal. Sahithya Rai was subsequently admitted to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment for her injuries.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the registration of a formal case at the relevant police station. A comprehensive investigation is now underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and attempted murder.