Surathkal: Two-Wheeler Rider Dies in Collision at Mukka Junction

Surathkal: A fatal road accident at Mukka Junction on Sunday night has claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider and critically injured a juvenile passenger. The deceased has been identified as Karunakar Shetty, 61, a resident of Chelayaru. Vishwanath, 16, son of Hanumantha, who was riding as a pillion passenger, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a private hospital in Mukka.

The incident occurred when the two-wheeler, operated by Mr. Shetty, was struck by a car while traversing National Highway 66. Initial reports suggest that Mr. Shetty and Vishwanath were traveling to purchase milk following the closure of Mr. Shetty’s shop in Mukka, where he was employed. Vishwanath, originally from North Karnataka and residing in Chelayaru, was picked up by Mr. Shetty, who lived in close proximity to the boy’s residence.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a car, proceeding from Haleyangadi towards Surathkal, collided with the two-wheeler. The impact of the collision reportedly caused Mr. Shetty to be ejected from the vehicle, resulting in his immediate death at the scene. Vishwanath sustained significant injuries to his extremities and is presently under medical supervision.

Mohammed Taufeeq, a resident of Haleyangadi and the driver of the car involved, has been taken into custody by authorities. The Mangalore North Traffic Police responded swiftly to the scene, conducting a detailed examination of the area. Formal legal proceedings are now underway as authorities investigate the precise circumstances of the fatal collision.