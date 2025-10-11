Violence in Politics Condemnable: Profcon

Mangaluru: The 29th ‘Profcon’ Global Professional Students’ Conference, organized by the Wisdom Islamic Students Organization State Committee in Mangaluru, has strongly condemned the growing culture of violence and undemocratic practices taking root in professional colleges and universities across the country, calling upon the student community to unite against such tendencies.

Photo Caption: Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Quraishi delivering a lecture at the 29th ProfCon organized by Wisdom Islamic Students Organization in Mangaluru.

The conference emphasized that educational institutions, which should serve as centers of knowledge and social consciousness, are unfortunately becoming venues of violence and division. It urged state governments not to encourage violent politics in campuses, which should instead be models of democratic processes. The gathering stressed the need for students to establish examples of peace and cooperation on campuses.

Democracy at Critical Crossroads: Former Chief Election Commissioner

Former Chief Election Commissioner Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, who was the chief guest at the conference, stated that democracy is at a critical juncture both globally and particularly in India.

“More people than in the past three decades are now living under authoritarian regimes. Democratic countries appear exhausted. Voter participation is declining, and trust in constitutional institutions is eroding. India, as the world’s largest democracy, has a decisive role and responsibility in this context,” Dr. Quraishi observed.

He noted that undermining federal systems, weakening internal democracy within political parties, declining media freedom, proliferation of fake news, and polarization based on religion and caste are threatening the achievements we have gained through democracy.

Dr. Quraishi emphasized that professionals should acquire technical skills while also developing civic consciousness and becoming guardians of democratic values. He added that civic literacy should be included in professional education.

Remarkable Student Participation

The 29th Profcon held in Mangaluru, known as Karnataka’s educational capital, was notable for its impressive student participation. Hundreds of student representatives arrived from all districts of Kerala, and from major cities across the country, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi, as well as from prestigious universities abroad. Transportation facilities were arranged throughout from railway stations and bus stands from K.C. Road, B.C. Road, Coorg, Ullal, Deralghatta, and Puttur in Karnataka.

Conference Sessions

Various sessions were conducted by prominent speakers, including Syed Patel from Mumbai, Wisdom Islamic Organization State Vice President Faisal Maulavi Puthupparamba, Secretary Abdul Malik Salafi, and many other scholars and youth leaders.

The ‘Echoes of Al Quds: The Palestine Story’ session featured geopolitical analyst and Professor of History at Calicut Government Arts & Science College, Dr. P.J. Vincent, and Dr. Abdullah Basil C.P. The conference expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A panel discussion titled ‘When the Regime Fails, the People’ included MSF National Committee President P.V. Ahmed Saju and Dr. Jinto John representing Youth Congress.

The She Space Symposium was led by Wisdom Women State President Dr. C. Razeela and Wisdom Girls State President T.K. Haneena. A workshop on ‘Tackling Modern Addictions’ was conducted by Sheikh Abdussalam Madani and Shafeeq Bin Raheem.

Program (October 12, Sunday)

An Open Forum will be held this morning where Faisal Maulavi, Lajnathul Buhusul Islamiyya Secretary Shameer Madani, Muhammad Swadiq Madani, and Yasir Al Hikmi will answer students’ queries.

The ‘Proflumina Award for Excellence’ will be presented to NIT Calicut Gold Medalist Muhammad Ameen by ProfCon Reception Committee Chairman Adoor B. Ibrahim IAS (Retd.).

Various workshops will be conducted on ‘Tackling Modern Addictions’, ‘Mastering Islamic Knowledge: Way & Means’, and ‘Next Gen Ready: Skills, Ethics & Innovation’.

The valedictory session will be inaugurated by prominent scholar and Wisdom Islamic Organization State Vice President Abubakar Salafi. Karnataka MLA Ashok Kumar Rai will be the chief guest. Hussain Salafi from Sharjah will deliver the keynote address.



