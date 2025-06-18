Swaroopa T K Assumes Office as New Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District

Udupi: Swaroopa T K officially commenced her tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on Wednesday, June 18th, succeeding Dr. K Vidyakumari. The formal handover of responsibilities took place earlier today, marking a transition in the district’s administrative leadership.

The appointment of Swaroopa T K, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, follows the state government’s order issued on Tuesday evening. The order mandated the transfer of Dr. K Vidyakumari and designated Swaroopa T K as the new Deputy Commissioner for the Udupi district.

Swaroopa T K brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Holding an M Tech degree in Textile Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, she possesses a strong academic background. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Commissioner, Swaroopa T K served as the Director of E-Governance in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, a position she held since February 2025. Her previous roles also include serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the National Rural Livelihood Mission, and as an Assistant Director, providing her with diverse experience in governance and rural development initiatives.

Dr. K Vidyakumari, who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi since July 14, 2023, has been transferred to Bengaluru. As of now, no specific posting has been assigned to her. Her contributions to the district during her tenure are acknowledged as the administration welcomes the new leadership under Swaroopa T K. The new Deputy Commissioner is expected to continue the ongoing development projects and address the key issues of the Udupi district.